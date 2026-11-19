An old controversy surrounding veteran actors Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Khan has come up again in the media when Farah Khan Ali, daughter of Sanjay Khan, called the allegations on her father of physical assault on the actress leading to injuries in her eye “hogwash.” Sanjay Khan’s daughter said that her father was never a violent man and rejected the story that had been doing rounds for many decades now. In an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Farah said that at the time of the incident that happened when she was nine or ten years old, she did not have any clear recollection of that time.

However, she maintained that her father never assaulted Zeenat in his life. “My mom had once told me that even Zeenat Aman’s mom had an eye problem, which meant that Zeenat could be suffering from the same problem that was a case of inheritance,” she added. Further, Farah said that her father never raised his hand against either her mother or any of his daughters. Farah also cleared the air on reports that her mother had gone up against Zeenat on account of the latter’s association with Sanjay.

What happened between Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Khan?

The matter dates back to the late seventies when there were claims that Sanjay Khan had beaten up Zeenat in what was said to be a row between them at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. It was said that the row happened due to a dispute about the shooting schedule of their film, Abdullah. Zeenat is reported to have suffered a serious injury on her right eye as a result of the beating, according to publications in film magazines.

According to Farah Khan Ali, her father and Zeenat were married for a brief period. In the same interview, she noted that they had gotten married by way of nikah and later divorced according to Muslim customs. At the time he was in a marriage with Zarine Khan when he started his affair with Zeenat. Farah acknowledged that the relationship had put considerable strain on her parents’ marriage.

What did Zeenat Aman say about her eye injury?

In November 2023, Zeenat shared an incident of an injury that occurred many years ago in a social media update. She revealed that the injury affected the muscles of her right eye, leading to a droopy eyelid and a problem with her vision. Medical science helped her get back her eyesight around 40 years after the incident.

In the above-mentioned update, Zeenat did not reveal who was behind her injury. In an interview in 1999 with Rendezvous with Simi Garewal hosted by Simi Garewal, Zeenat had publicly talked about physical abuse. Talking about that hard phase, Zeenat said that it was a short phase in her life that was also a bad one. She further added that the mind blocks memories of traumatic events sometimes.

What has Sanjay Khan said about the allegations?

Sanjay has previously defended himself against the claim that he assaulted Zeenat. In an interview with Hrishikesh Kannan to promote his autobiography titled “The Best Mistakes of My Life,” he dismissed the claims as one-sided and stated that he has never slapped the actress. He further disputed the accusation that the condition was due to the fact that he had something to do with it; instead, it was genetic. According to Sanjay, he was seriously hurt by the manner through which the incident was reported and termed it a preplanned PR campaign against him.

In the interview, he also stated that he had met Zeenat the day following the incident, and she was fine. On the other hand, Farah has restated her father’s denial, while the statements from Zeenat have shown that she got an injury and has physically abused.

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