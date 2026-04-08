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Home > Entertainment News > Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth

Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth

Actor Sanya Malhotra and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for nearly a year. The two had kept things private from the start and were rarely seen together in public.

Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth (Via Instagram)
Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 8, 2026 19:13:56 IST

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Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth

Actor Sanya Malhotra and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for nearly a year. The two had kept things private from the start and were rarely seen together in public. However, social media chatter picked up after they were spotted at the same events but avoided posing together.

Reports now suggest they have gone their separate ways and have even unfollowed each other on Instagram. A source quoted in reports claimed that Rishab is now seeing someone else, though he is keeping it out of the spotlight.

Fans Spotted Clues Before Reports Surfaced

Even without any official confirmation, fans had been noticing hints for months. In January 2025, photos shared online showed both at the same event, though they posed separately with fans.

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Similar sightings were reported in December 2024, where the two were seen together but kept a low profile. These moments led to growing speculation about their relationship, which neither of them addressed publicly.

Net Worth And Current Work

Sanya Malhotra’s estimated net worth is said to be between ₹20 crore and ₹40 crore, with some reports placing it even higher. She earns through films, OTT projects, and brand deals, reportedly charging ₹1–1.5 crore per film.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s net worth is estimated at around $250,000 (about ₹2 crore). His income comes from performances, music production, brand collaborations, and his family’s instrument business.

On the work front, Sanya is currently shooting for her upcoming film Sundar Poonam, while Rishab continues his “Sitar for Mental Health” tour, performing across major cities and drawing notable audiences.

ALSO READ: Ananya Pandey’s 5 Bold & Glamorous Looks That Set the Internet on Fire | See Stunning Photos

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Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth

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Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth

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Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth
Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth
Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth
Did Sanya Malhotra And Rishab Rikhiram Sharma End Their Relationship After Over A Year Of Dating? Check Their Net Worth

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