Friday, May 16, 2025
Did Sean Diddy Combs Almost Die Of Overdosing On Painkillers After A Drug-Fueled Sex Party? Here’s What Happened

Ventura testified that both she and Combs frequently consumed drugs, both together and separately. However, she claimed Combs disapproved of her using drugs with others and would become aggressive or angry upon discovering such instances.

Sean Diddy Combs


Disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly suffered a serious painkiller overdose in February 2012, as revealed by his legal team during his ongoing sex trafficking trial in New York.

Defense attorney Anna Estevao brought the incident to light during her cross-examination of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend and the prosecution’s central witness, according to Variety.

Cassie Recounts Overdose After Drug-Fueled Party Night

During Thursday’s testimony (PST), Estevao asked Ventura if she remembered the timing of Combs’ overdose, to which Ventura responded by connecting the event to the death of Whitney Houston, which also occurred in February 2012.

Ventura recalled the sequence of events: she and Combs first participated in a drug-fueled sex party known as a “freak-off”, then visited a sex club in San Bernardino, California. Later that night, Combs hosted a party at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, while Ventura returned home.

Later that evening, Combs told Ventura he had ingested a “very strong opiate,” prompting her to rush him to the hospital, where she discovered he had overdosed on painkillers.

Drug Abuse Dominates First Day of Cross-Examination

The trial’s first day of cross-examination focused heavily on the couple’s extensive drug use. Estevao directly asked Ventura, “You were both addicts, right?”

Ventura admitted to her history of substance abuse, which included opioids, MDMA, ecstasy, ketamine, mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana. She also noted that she entered rehab in 2023 and has remained drug-free since.

Diddy’s Control Over Cassie’s Drug Use Detailed in Testimony

Ventura testified that both she and Combs frequently consumed drugs, both together and separately. However, she claimed Combs disapproved of her using drugs with others and would become aggressive or angry upon discovering such instances.

She further stated that Combs tried to control her access to drugs by instructing Los Angeles-based drug dealers not to sell to her. However, this effort failed as she continued obtaining substances despite his attempts.

Legal Tension and Timeline Confusion in Courtroom

Estevao’s performance in court was reportedly disorganized, as she repeatedly withdrew her own questions and attempted to introduce evidence not yet admitted, leading to brief confusion among the legal teams.

Despite the chaotic questioning, Ventura remained composed, dressed in a black blazer with shoulder pads over a white blouse, and calmly addressed questions—even when the timeline of events presented by Estevao became unclear. At one point, Estevao acknowledged her inconsistency, saying, “I know I’m all over the place.”

