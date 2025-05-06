Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Some are invited due to their association with the Metropolitan Museum of Art or because they are major donors.

Shah Rukh Khan made headlines as the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025, marking a historic moment for Indian cinema. Dressed regally in a custom Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation, the superstar truly embraced his “King Khan” persona.

However, a surprising twist caught everyone’s attention — international media failed to recognize the Bollywood legend.

In a now-viral video clip, Shah Rukh is seen stepping onto the red carpet and greeting a journalist who, unaware of his fame, politely asks him to introduce himself.

With a smile, he responds, “Hi, I’m Shah Rukh.” The reporter then inquires about his designer and outfit, prompting SRK to credit Sabyasachi and explain the creative inspiration behind his look.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

We have a little interview! “I’m Shah Rukh…” 🫠 Like what he says about the event 👌✨ pic.twitter.com/eu5qSKjNPp — SRK_x10 🍉 Lady Rathore 💪💅 (@010_srk) May 5, 2025

In another video, SRK is asked how it feels to be the first Indian male actor to debut at the Met Gala. The humble star replied, “I don’t know about history, but I’m nervous, I’m excited…”, before pointing to Sabyasachi beside him, saying, “He convinced me to come.”

Admitting he’s naturally shy at such events, SRK handled the moment with grace. When the hosts playfully commented on the red-and-blue carpet, asking if it eased his nerves, he replied calmly, “I’m absolutely alright.”

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala?

Celebrities are invited to the Met Gala through a highly selective and strategic process managed by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and the Met Gala’s chairperson. Here’s how it works:

1. Curated Guest List by Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour has the final say on who gets invited.

Even if someone can afford a ticket (which can cost $50,000+), approval is required.

Her team at Vogue selects guests who align with the year’s theme, have major influence, or are relevant in pop culture and fashion.

2. Designer + Celebrity Pairings

Fashion houses (e.g., Chanel, Gucci, Versace) buy tables and invite celebrities to sit with them.

These celebs wear custom outfits from the brand—making the red carpet a giant fashion advertisement.

3. A-List, Influencers & New Talent

A mix of Hollywood stars, supermodels, athletes, musicians, and influencers make the cut.

Social media presence and current relevance play a big role today, especially for younger stars.

4. Museum and Donor Connections

Some are invited due to their association with the Metropolitan Museum of Art or because they are major donors.

5. Strict Approval Process

Even if a brand wants a certain celebrity, Vogue must approve. Past controversies or negative press can lead to a celeb being banned or passed over.

How much does it cost to attend the Met Gala?

As of 2025, a ticket to the Met Gala costs around $75,000 per person, and a table can cost $350,000 or more, depending on placement and visibility.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Met Gala Ticket Pricing (2025)

Individual Ticket: ~$75,000

Designer Table (10 seats): $350,000+

Additional Costs: Custom couture, glam teams, and travel can push a guest’s total spend into the six figures.

Important Note:

Even if you can afford it, buying a ticket doesn’t guarantee entry. All guests must still be approved by Anna Wintour and the Vogue team. This maintains the event’s exclusivity and fashion credibility.