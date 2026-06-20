Did Sharvari Wagh And Sunny Kaushal Break Up? A Look Back At Their Rumored Romance

For many years, the affair of Bollywood stars Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal was one of the biggest and most discussed secrets in the film industry. Despite the claim from both that they were just “good friends,” there had been speculations about their romantic relationship due to their often joint appearances, family meetings, and insider information.

However, new rumors say that their secret affair came to an end and the lovers broke up after four years of being together. Let us have a look at the history of their relationship.

How It All Began

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh had met each other for the first time in 2020, when they were shooting for The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, directed by Kabir Khan. Both had played romantic roles in the series on Amazon Prime Video, and their screen chemistry had been quite obvious. After a while, rumors started doing rounds about something serious happening between them.

Neither did the actors talk about any relationship of theirs. But it was not uncommon to hear them being mentioned together in the industry circles.

Becoming Part of the Kaushal Family

The more that the dating stories gathered steam, the more Sharvari would be seen at parties where the Kaushals were present. The biggest point of discussion was in December 2021 when Sharvari was seen at the extremely private wedding of actor Vicky Kaushal, who is the younger brother of Sunny, and actress Katrina Kaif. Considering how close-knit the list of attendees was, the attendance added fuel to the fire of discussions regarding how closely connected Sharvari was with the family.

Years of Speculation and Public Appearances

From 2021 till 2024, the duo was seen together in Mumbai on several occasions. No matter whether they went out together to watch movies, celebrate birthdays or even went out for dinners, there were times when they were photographed by the paparazzi.

Even though there was so much hype about their romantic involvement, but the duo always denied any such allegations. According to Sunny Kaushal, she was merely his very good friend. When asked about her in August 2024, he denied having any such dating affair, calling her a “very good friend”. As for Sharvari, she never talked about her personal life much but shared some thoughts about love and relationships saying that she was someone who would do anything for her loved ones.

Trouble in Paradise?

Possible strains in the alleged relationship became apparent in the early part of 2025. There were signs of a change in the behavior of the couple, especially when it came to their appearances in public. It was claimed that at some events, there was tension between them, and they even refused to pose together to the cameras on one occasion.

Breakup Reports Surface in 2026

In June 2026, it came to light from various entertainment news sources that Sharvari and Sunny have mutually decided to break up in silence since they were reportedly dating for close to four years. It is reported by entertainment news sources that their split is not because of any conflict but due to changing priorities.

The Career Gap Theory

The reason behind the separation has largely been attributed to the different careers followed by the two stars. The career of Sharvari has seen immense growth in recent times. After a series of successful projects, she has become one of the brightest young talents in Bollywood, with an extremely busy schedule and several big movies lined up.

On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal has continued his work without a problem but has seen slower progress in comparison to Sharvari. Some sources within the film industry have mentioned that the differences between their busy schedules might have posed problems in their relationship, which eventually led to the end of the couple’s romance.

Neither Actor Has Confirmed the Reports

In spite of all these speculations, neither Sharvari Wagh nor Sunny Kaushal has made an official statement regarding the same. The couple is always very private when it comes to discussing anything about their personal life. Therefore, everything that is discussed in relation to their love affair seems to be more like speculations in the media and in the film industry.

Until such time as Sharvari and Sunny come out with an official statement regarding their love affair, it will be nothing more than mere speculation for the fans. But, if it turns out to be true, then it is hoped that the friends who once fell in love with each other still remain good friends.

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