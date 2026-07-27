Did Shilpa Shetty Speak Out Against Caste Reservation? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

Bollywood celebrities are frequently in the news, whether for their career milestones or political controversies. Recently, a social media post went viral claiming that actor Shilpa Shetty made controversial remarks regarding caste-based reservations, sparking heated debates and confusion online.

In the viral post, the actor was allegedly quoted as saying that general-category doctors should treat only general-category patients, while doctors from reserved categories should only treat patients from their own castes. However, there is no credible evidence to support this claim, and no such statement exists on the actor’s official social media handles.

What Is the Viral Post Attributed to Shilpa Shetty?

The viral post circulating across various social media platforms alleges that Shetty made strong statements against caste-based reservation policies. According to the claim, the actor advocated for segregated medical treatment based on caste:”Don’t touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste-based reservation themselves. You can’t get skill through reservation,” the post reads. While the quote was widely shared—with some users endorsing the statement and others criticizing it—it is entirely fabricated.

Is the Claim True?

No. There is no verified record of Shilpa Shetty ever making or sharing such a statement. A review of her official, verified social media accounts on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) yields no matching post. Furthermore, no reputable news organization has reported on her making any public statements regarding caste-based reservations.

No Official Confirmation

Neither Shilpa Shetty nor her official representatives have issued any statement acknowledging or confirming the viral quote. Given the total absence of a verified source or official record, the claim should be treated as fake news. Fact-checking organizations advise social media users to verify such sensitive claims through credible news outlets before sharing them, particularly when they touch upon complex social issues like caste and reservation.

Conclusion

Based on publicly available information, there is zero evidence that Shilpa Shetty shared any post or made any comments related to caste-based reservation. The viral claim is completely unsubstantiated and false.

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