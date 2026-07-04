Did Shreya Kalra’s Team Ask Creators to Target Yogesh, Akanksha And Laila? Here’s What Viral Claim Says

It seems the psychological war that’s been raging on in Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa has crossed into the physical world. After all the rumors on social media about controversial influencer Shreya Kalra launching an online smear campaign against her, a digital content creator has come forward with proof.

Digital content creator Shahid Hasan shared screenshots of a message he claims he got from Shreya Kalra’s team. It offered him money for collaboration to promote Shreya’s image while destroying the reputation of other inmates Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, and Laila (Varun Yadav).

What Did The Leaked Message From Shreya Kalra’s Team Say?

In an explosive video post, Shahid Hasan shared his screen to show the exact text pitch sent to his inbox. Hasan didn’t mince words, stating:







“Bhai, ye Shreya Kalra ke team wale mujhe message kar rahe hain ki hamare liye promotion karo aur negative PR karo ye Yogesh, Akanksha aur Laila ke liye.” (Brother, Shreya Kalra’s team members are messaging me to do promotions for her and run negative PR against Yogesh, Akanksha, and Laila).

The leaked text proposal, which Hasan attributes directly to Kalra’s external management, explicitly outlines a coordinated narrative-spinning strategy:

“We’re looking to collaborate with selected creators and fan pages to help increase Shreya’s visibility and engagement through strategic content. As part of the campaign, we’d also like content that presents a critical or comparative narrative involving Laila, Akanksha, and Yogesh while keeping it engaging and platform-appropriate.”

How Did Shreya’s Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal React To The Leak?

This news caused an uproar of disbelief amongst the viewers of reality TV shows. Some of the online readers went to the extent of wondering if a double bluff could be involved and whether it was possible that the PR department of Akanksha Choudhary could have been responsible for sending out this message to create trouble for Shreya.

In order to counter this theory, Shahid Hasan released yet another screenshot, from a live show conducted by one of Shreya’s close friends. In this particular live show, Shreya’s real boyfriend and another reality TV actor Rishabh Jaiswal directly referred to this situation calling it “cheap PR”.

It should be mentioned here that Shahid Hasan clarified to his subscribers that this message was not sent by Yogesh/Akanksha’s PR department.

Why Did Rakhi Sawant Rip into Shreya Kalra?

With the negative PR fiasco unfolding on social media, royal reality celebrities have now stepped into the conversation to take down Shreya. After the viral antics of Kalra, where she boldly dubbed herself a “Bitch” from behind the bars, the “Queen of Reality Television” herself, Rakhi Sawant dropped a video dissing the upstart.

Rakhi turned the tables around by providing her own definition of the word:

“I’m a Bitch—Bold, Intelligent, Torturing, Challenging, Humble. Sudhar ja beta sudhar ja. Meri maa banne ki koshish mat kar. Reality show ki queen main hoon.” (Amend your ways, girl. Don’t try to be my mother. I am the ultimate queen of reality shows).

What To Expect On Tonight’s Judgement Day Episode?

This chaos from the outside world could not have come at a worse time for Shreya Kalra. In today’s crucial Judgement Day episode of the show, Kangana Ranaut finally makes her way back on set as the feared “Janta Ki Awaaz” (Voice of the People).

Joining Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in their role as co-hosts, Kangana is all set to question the contestants regarding the week’s controversial list of incidents. In light of the ongoing PR game taking over Instagram and YouTube, Shreya finds herself facing a bullet point as the co-hosts plan to announce the first elimination of the show.

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