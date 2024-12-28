Aishwarya won the Miss World crown in 1994 and made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar and her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently discussed her thoughts on Aishwarya Rai’s transformation before and after she won the Miss World title, as well as her career following that achievement.

Speaking to Love Lingo for their YouTube channel, Sona shared insights into her own work ethic, revealing that she works “18 hours a day” to maintain her independence and avoid being controlled by others.

Did Sona Mohapatra Take A Dig At Aishwarya Rai?

Sona praised Aishwarya Rai, describing her as stunning, intelligent, and articulate. She also spoke about the challenges of being a woman in India, explaining that one often has to adapt to an “eco-system” where being seen as “helpless” can sometimes be an advantage. According to Sona, this sense of helplessness is not gender-specific.

Reflecting on her first encounter with Aishwarya, Sona recalled meeting her during her National Institute of Design (NID) entrance exams in Mumbai before the riots. Aishwarya, who was studying architecture at the time, was older than Sona and had a family connection with Sona’s close friends. Sona described Aishwarya as exceptionally smart, well-spoken, and beautiful.

However, Sona also noted a change in Aishwarya’s public persona over time. She mentioned that after Aishwarya became a well-known figure, particularly in interviews, she seemed to have become more diplomatic and even giggled more than before, which led Sona to believe that Aishwarya, who was once seen as highly intelligent, might have been forced to tone down her intellectual side due to the nature of the film industry.

Aishwarya initially pursued architecture but left her studies to focus on modeling.

She won the Miss World crown in 1994 and made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar and her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. She has since starred in numerous films, with her most recent appearance in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023).