LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why

Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why

Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy, actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a light-hearted video performing sit-ups on camera, apologizing to Gen Z for ever underestimating their political drive and perseverance.

Sonakshi Sinha Picture- Instagram (@aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha Picture- Instagram (@aslisona)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 19:11 IST

After a student protest which stretched for over a month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation today. The protest was against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Amid all the celebration over the social media, one the videos which stood different was of Bollywood star Soankshi Sinha. While Sonakshi was happy about the success of the youth movement, she did not just stop there. She went ahead to do sit-ups and apologize to the Gen-z as she took them lightly but now has found new respect for them.

Why Did Sonakshi Sinha Do Sit-Ups On Instagram?

Sinha admitted that she used to be influenced by stereotypes about Gen Z being lazy or uncaring about prolonged fights. But seeing the students put up with constant pressure at a place like Jantar Mantar until their main demand was fulfilled convinced her otherwise.

You Might Be Interested In



“I used to take Gen Z very lightly… thinking, ‘What are they? They work four hours and get tired, nothing will come of them.’ Aah… I apologize for that.”

Sonakshi Sinha via Instagram

After completing her sit-ups, Sinha offered a formal salute to the protesting students, adding that she now wants to align herself with their spirit.

“I never want to think like that again. Salute to you all. Now look at me, I want to be Gen Z! Look at what you guys have pulled off—unbelievable.”

How Did She Caption Her Viral Apology Video?

She expressed her appreciation through her caption of the post, emphasizing how the revolution changed her entire outlook on life as a millennial. Sinha went ahead to explain that her apology was born out of great pride in their accomplishment.

The Caption: “Sorry! I meant I am so proud of you and thank you. Bro now… looks like this millennial’s mind is blown.”

What Prompted The Celebration Across Social Media?

Sonakshi Sinha’s reaction followed almost immediately after Dharmendra Pradhan quit his position as Union Education Minister.

The resignation was seen as a watershed moment for the youth-driven protest movement, which had been rallying for weeks on the issue of systemic change in response to the leak of exam papers.

Her humorous and candid validation of the power of peaceful youth protests has received much praise online.

ALSO READ: Why Is Peter Parker At His Lowest Point In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Tom Holland Explains

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why
Tags: NEET protestsonakshi sinha

RELATED News

What Happened To Shabana Azmi Amid The Jantar Mantar Protests? Here’s What We Know

Shagufta Ali Says Karisma Kapoor Had ‘A Lot of Attitude’ On Set, Reflects On End Of Govinda-Karisma Hit Pairing

Why Is Peter Parker At His Lowest Point In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Tom Holland Explains

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

LATEST NEWS

Who Is IPS Shailja Das? The Officer Behind The Viral ‘Maintain Restraint’ Message During Patna Student Protests

Prince Yadav Injury Update: Why Did India Pacer Leave The Field During IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I? Will He Return?

Shubh Labh 1.0 Summit Strengthens India’s Sustainability Startup Ecosystem with 30+ Selections

Portfolio Magazine’s Most Innovative HR Leaders in India 2026 – List of Honourees

Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why

Ashwin Prabhakar, Robin Sinha and Zubin Sinha Launch Indie Studioz, Redefining the Independent Music Landscape

DAS vs CLK, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Rocket Reel Adds 15+ Years of Branding Expertise with Amey as PR & Marketing Investor

Who is Gabriel Langton? England Gymnast Hospitalised After Horror Commonwealth Games 2026 Fall; Latest Health Update

Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters

Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why
Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why
Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why
Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS