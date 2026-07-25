Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why

After a student protest which stretched for over a month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation today. The protest was against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Amid all the celebration over the social media, one the videos which stood different was of Bollywood star Soankshi Sinha. While Sonakshi was happy about the success of the youth movement, she did not just stop there. She went ahead to do sit-ups and apologize to the Gen-z as she took them lightly but now has found new respect for them.

Why Did Sonakshi Sinha Do Sit-Ups On Instagram?

Sinha admitted that she used to be influenced by stereotypes about Gen Z being lazy or uncaring about prolonged fights. But seeing the students put up with constant pressure at a place like Jantar Mantar until their main demand was fulfilled convinced her otherwise.







“I used to take Gen Z very lightly… thinking, ‘What are they? They work four hours and get tired, nothing will come of them.’ Aah… I apologize for that.”

— Sonakshi Sinha via Instagram

After completing her sit-ups, Sinha offered a formal salute to the protesting students, adding that she now wants to align herself with their spirit.

“I never want to think like that again. Salute to you all. Now look at me, I want to be Gen Z! Look at what you guys have pulled off—unbelievable.”

How Did She Caption Her Viral Apology Video?

She expressed her appreciation through her caption of the post, emphasizing how the revolution changed her entire outlook on life as a millennial. Sinha went ahead to explain that her apology was born out of great pride in their accomplishment.

The Caption: “Sorry! I meant I am so proud of you and thank you. Bro now… looks like this millennial’s mind is blown.”

What Prompted The Celebration Across Social Media?

Sonakshi Sinha’s reaction followed almost immediately after Dharmendra Pradhan quit his position as Union Education Minister.

The resignation was seen as a watershed moment for the youth-driven protest movement, which had been rallying for weeks on the issue of systemic change in response to the leak of exam papers.

Her humorous and candid validation of the power of peaceful youth protests has received much praise online.

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