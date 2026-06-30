Did Sudha Kongara Move Court Against Parasakthi Producers? Director Alleges Rs 8.39 Crore in Unpaid Dues

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara, known for directing critically acclaimed films such as Soorarai Pottru and Sarfira, has initiated legal proceedings against production house Dawn Pictures over alleged unpaid remuneration for her latest Tamil film, Parasakthi. According to legal reporting by Bar & Bench, the director has filed a petition before the Madras High Court under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, claiming that the production company still owes her Rs 8.39 crore despite the film’s theatrical release earlier this year.

The court has directed that the satellite release of Parasakthi should not proceed until July 8, while asking Dawn Pictures to file its response by July 7.

What is the dispute over Parasakthi?

As per the submissions made before the court, Sudha Kongara’s agreed remuneration for directing Parasakthi was Rs 15 crore, with GST taking the total contractual amount to Rs 17.70 crore. The filmmaker has alleged that she has received only Rs 9.31 crore, leaving an outstanding balance of Rs 8.39 crore.

Her petition further states that she has already transferred all intellectual property rights related to the film to the producer, as required under the agreement, but the agreed payment has not been completed. Sudha has argued that invoices were raised after the film’s release, yet a substantial amount remains unpaid.

Could Idhayam Murali face delays?

Apart from seeking payment of the outstanding amount, Sudha Kongara has also requested interim relief concerning Dawn Pictures’ next production, Idhayam Murali. The upcoming Tamil film, directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran, stars Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar and Fahadh Faasil. It is currently scheduled for a July 10 theatrical release.

According to court proceedings, Sudha’s legal team argued that the producer should not be permitted to proceed with another release before clearing contractual dues owed to the director.

Her counsel also noted that the petition had been filed well before the release date of Idhayam Murali, preventing any suggestion that the legal action was intended to disrupt the film at the last minute. The matter is expected to be heard again on July 8.

How successful was Parasakthi?

Released during the Pongal 2026 festive season, Parasakthi featured Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan in the lead roles. The film later premiered on ZEE5, while its satellite release is now temporarily under legal scrutiny. During the court proceedings, Sudha’s counsel pointed out that the producers had publicly described Parasakthi as a commercial success, claiming it had earned Rs 100 crore worldwide within 10 days of release.

However, trade tracking website Sacnilk estimates the film’s lifetime worldwide gross at around Rs 85.10 crore. The production house has not publicly responded to Sudha Kongara’s allegations outside the court proceedings.

Sudha Kongara’s journey as a filmmaker

Sudha Kongara is widely regarded as one of the leading filmmakers in contemporary Tamil cinema. She earned widespread acclaim with Soorarai Pottru (2020), starring Suriya, which won multiple National Film Awards and was later remade in Hindi as Sarfira, featuring Akshay Kumar. She has also directed the segment Thangam in Netflix’s anthology Paava Kadhaigal, further cementing her reputation for emotionally driven storytelling.

With legal proceedings now underway, the dispute between Sudha Kongara and Dawn Pictures has become one of the most closely watched contractual battles in the Tamil film industry. The outcome of the July 8 hearing could determine not only the future of Parasakthi’s satellite release but also whether Idhayam Murali proceeds as scheduled.