Did Sussanne Khan Just Take A Dig At Netflix’s Lock Upp 2 During Her Alliance Visit? Says  ‘The Other Show Is Not That Good’

The comparison between Amazon Prime Video’s Alliance and Netflix’s Lock Upp has been stemming ever since both the reality shows started streaming on their respective platforms. But the war between the two recently took a real life turn when Hrithik Roshan’ ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan made a guest appearance on Alliance to meet her current boyfriend Arslan Goni.







While their reunion made waves throughout the social media, it was a comment made by Sussanne which has again reignited the long ongoing debate about which is better, Netflix’s Lock Upp or Alliance?

What Did Sussanne Khan Say About Lock Upp 2 During Her Visit?

As Sussanne was in the Alliance camp, she shared some good times cheering up Arslan and other inmates from his house. While talking about the reception of the psychological format of the show among the viewers outside, she praised the cast for opting for a tactical game rather than senseless screaming sessions.

Focusing on the mind games played by Alliance members, Sussanne, without naming “Lock Upp 2” outright, described it as follows:

“Honestly, everyone outside is loving this show because it’s actually about brainpower and strategy. The other show is not that good—it’s just people screaming at each other over food and basic stuff.”

Her statement immediately became viral on social media, with the fans immediately recognizing “the other show” as the ongoing season of “Lock Upp” on Netflix.

Why Is The Reality TV Rivalry Heating Up Between Alliance And Lock Upp 2?

The criticism that Sussanne has voiced is a part of the larger discussion going on between the reality TV viewers this year, especially because both the shows, Alliance and Lock Upp Season 2, have been aired on streaming sites simultaneously. While Lock Upp 2 has made use of typical fights and secret confessions along with brawls over small tasks, Alliance has focused on its strategy-based format hosted by Kunal Kemmu.

How Did Arslan Goni And The Housemates React To Her Visit?

Sussanne’s appearance offered Arslan Goni a much-needed sense of emotional clarity because ever since Aly Goni’s entrance as a wildcard contestant, Arslan has had to deal with changing tactics within the house. The couple exchanged a romantic kiss and embraced, which immediately went viral on fan pages.

Arslan thanked Sussanne for giving him a much-needed dose of reality as to how his play is perceived in the eyes of the world and assured her that he will remain focused on playing mind games instead of being emotionally involved.



ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera Blessed With Baby Boy; Share Heartwarming Announcement