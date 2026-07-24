Did Tanishk Bagchi ‘Steal’ Saiyaara Song? Amaal Mallik Makes Explosive Allegations

The Bollywood music industry witnessed a shocking showdown when Amaal Malik launched a direct public attack on fellow music director Tanishk Baghchi, addressing him as “Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals”. Mallik accused Bagchi of plagiarizing songs and using PR campaigns and stealing the credit for the viral title track of Saiyaara.

The attack came soon after Bagchi went public against the Yash Raj Films over the unpaid dues and royalties of the same track. Malik went on to write a long post on X about the deep rivalries and credit disputes within the Bollywood music scene.

What Did Amaal Mallik Accuse Tanishk Bagchi Of?

Mallik has minced no words in his Facebook rant about how he finds Bagchi insincere, hypocritical, and predatory in the industry. Mallik went on to state that Bagchi used money on PR to attack other artists in the music industry while acting like he was their brother behind closed doors.

Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals 🤭 10 years too late but I will show the world your aukaad :) You don’t deserve my mention also after all that has gone down, so please mera 2017-18 ka photos leke articles likhwana bandh kar Lala… Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama… pic.twitter.com/3ihxcQeYYo — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 23, 2026







“Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals… Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama chuke ho, but kharach galat jagah kar rahe ho. Phir mujhe har saal call karke mera bhai banne ka dhong kyu karta hai re tu…”

Mallik further alleged that several of Bagchi’s popular original tracks were directly copied from YouTube covers, Pakistani compositions, and regional folk melodies. He argued that Bagchi’s reliance on remakes and uncredited inspirations has harmed the credibility of Indian music.

How Is The ‘Saiyaara’ Track Linked To Faheem Abdullah and Arsalan Nizami?

The essence of the charge brought against Bagchi by Mallik is the source of the name and tune Saiyaara of the blockbuster movie. Mallik claimed that Bagchi found his way into Suri’s movie by claiming credit for work done originally by Kashmiri musicians Faheem Abdullah and Arsalan Nizami.

As per Mallik, the two musicians were the brains behind the composition of the music. He asked the two musicians to release their original song Saiyaan Mere to prove to people that the music composer was indeed them.

“If I speak up about how you bagged the film #Saiyaara and stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami’s nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film, then you will know. They should release #SaiyaanMere & the world will know who actually made the song…”

What Is The Ongoing Royalty Dispute Between Tanishk Bagchi And YRF?

Prior to Mallik’s rant, Bagchi created news when he claimed that he had earned no net profit from the Saiyaara title song. In a statement which he later deleted from Instagram, Bagchi said that all his production budget was exhausted on recording and live mixing, making him lose all his money despite getting millions of streams on his song. Bagchi further pointed out that he was yet to receive ₹8 lakh royalty payments from the production banner YRF.

Yash Raj Films responded with an official statement denying the claims made by Bagchi. According to the studio, all due payments were made as per contract, and royalty payments were shared equally among the three composers Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami.

Mallik took up YRF’s defence when he wrote that YRF always worked according to legal contracts and that Bagchi was being ungrateful despite having secured movie deals from the studio.

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