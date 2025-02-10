Sources close to the situation revealed to a publication that Lively deliberately chose to skip the event to prevent her legal controversy from taking attention away from Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Fans are speculating about a rift between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift after the pop star reportedly did not invite the actress to Super Bowl 2025. This omission has led to concerns about the state of their friendship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to sources, Lively’s ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, may be affecting her bond with Swift. Reports suggest that the actress included Swift’s name in the legal battle, further complicating matters.

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively?

Although Swift did not extend an invitation to Lively for the highly anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, an insider claims that the actress had no intention of attending even if she had been invited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lively was a prominent figure at last year’s Super Bowl, where she cheered on the Chiefs alongside Swift and her circle of friends in a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium. However, things appear to have changed in 2025.

Blake Lively Avoids Overshadowing Taylor Swift

Sources close to the situation revealed to a publication that Lively deliberately chose to skip the event to prevent her legal controversy from taking attention away from Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Taylor is not shading Blake [nor] is she trying to teach her a lesson. It isn’t like that. Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come,” an insider explained.

The source further added, “She would never want to make Taylor’s big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her. Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Swift was reportedly unhappy about being referenced in Lively’s alleged text messages revealed in a countersuit filed by Baldoni.

In the alleged texts, Lively appeared to liken herself to Game of Thrones character Khaleesi, saying, “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons.”

While the messages do not explicitly state who Lively’s “dragons” are, speculation suggests she was referring to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift Wants to Stay Out of the Drama

A source close to Swift claimed, “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.”

Despite their long-standing friendship, tensions appear to be rising between the two stars. However, Swift still values her friendship with Lively and is reportedly hoping to move past the controversy.

ALSO READ: Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show