Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super Bowl 2025 Sans Actress

Sources close to the situation revealed to a publication that Lively deliberately chose to skip the event to prevent her legal controversy from taking attention away from Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super Bowl 2025 Sans Actress

Taylor Swift And Blake Lively


Fans are speculating about a rift between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift after the pop star reportedly did not invite the actress to Super Bowl 2025. This omission has led to concerns about the state of their friendship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to sources, Lively’s ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, may be affecting her bond with Swift. Reports suggest that the actress included Swift’s name in the legal battle, further complicating matters.

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively?

Although Swift did not extend an invitation to Lively for the highly anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, an insider claims that the actress had no intention of attending even if she had been invited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lively was a prominent figure at last year’s Super Bowl, where she cheered on the Chiefs alongside Swift and her circle of friends in a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium. However, things appear to have changed in 2025.

Blake Lively Avoids Overshadowing Taylor Swift

Sources close to the situation revealed to a publication that Lively deliberately chose to skip the event to prevent her legal controversy from taking attention away from Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Taylor is not shading Blake [nor] is she trying to teach her a lesson. It isn’t like that. Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come,” an insider explained.

The source further added, “She would never want to make Taylor’s big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her. Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Swift was reportedly unhappy about being referenced in Lively’s alleged text messages revealed in a countersuit filed by Baldoni.

In the alleged texts, Lively appeared to liken herself to Game of Thrones character Khaleesi, saying, “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons.”

While the messages do not explicitly state who Lively’s “dragons” are, speculation suggests she was referring to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift Wants to Stay Out of the Drama

A source close to Swift claimed, “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.”

Despite their long-standing friendship, tensions appear to be rising between the two stars. However, Swift still values her friendship with Lively and is reportedly hoping to move past the controversy.

ALSO READ: Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Filed under

Blake Lively super bowl halftime Taylor Swift Travis Kelce

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose...

Manipur Heading Towards President’s Rule? BJP Faces Tough Task of Choosing a Successor As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Manipur Heading Towards President’s Rule? BJP Faces Tough Task of Choosing a Successor As Manipur...

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance...

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing...

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams...

Entertainment

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams

Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox