Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Taylor Swift may have left the 2025 Grammy Awards without a win, but she remained a major presence, celebrating fellow artists and leaving a lasting impact. Despite six nominations, including a shot at making Grammy history, Swift's night was marked by support for others and a show-stopping fashion moment.

Taylor Swift walked away from the 2025 Grammy Awards without a single win, despite being nominated in six categories. The “Down Bad” singer, 35, remained unbothered by the losses and instead focused on celebrating the evening’s winners and performers. Swift, who was seated in the audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, cheered on fellow artists while presenting Beyoncé with the Best Country Album trophy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Losses and Missed Milestone

Swift’s defeat in the Album of the Year category for her 2024 release, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), was especially notable. Had she claimed the award, it would have marked a groundbreaking achievement as her fifth win in the prestigious category, surpassing the record currently held by Adele, who won for 25, and other artists like Bruno Mars, Shakira, and Swift herself, who won in previous years for Fearless (2010), 1989 (2016), Folklore (2021), and Midnights (2024).

Although Swift did not secure the win, her album nomination further solidified her place in Grammy history. She became the first-ever artist to be nominated for Album of the Year seven times, cementing her legacy in the music industry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Other nominees for this year’s Album of the Year included André 3000 for New Blue Sun, Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter, Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet, Charli XCX for Brat, Jacob Collier for Djesse Vol. 4, Billie Eilish for Hit Me Hard and Soft, and Chappell Roan for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Taylor Swift Celebrates Fellow Artists and Friends

Despite her losses, Swift’s support for fellow nominees was evident. Sabrina Carpenter’s victory in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Short n’ Sweet was a major career milestone for the artist. The announcement was met with a loud cheer from Swift, her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, and actress Margaret Qualley, all of whom were visibly supportive of Carpenter’s win.

Swift’s song “Fortnight” was also nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video. Additionally, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams on “Us” earned them a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. In total, Swift had six nominations for the evening, including TTPD being up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

A Historic Fashion Moment for Taylor Swift

On the red carpet before the ceremony, Swift stunned in a striking ensemble that captured the attention of fashion critics and Swifties alike. She donned a red sequin mini dress by Vivienne Westwood, featuring a corseted bodice and a daring thigh-high slit. The slit revealed a thigh chain adorned with ruby heart stones and a glittering red initial “T” – likely a tribute to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell worked with Lorraine Schwartz to design the custom jewelry for the evening.

Her look was complemented by additional Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Casadei heels, and a bold red lip, completing a powerful red carpet moment.

A Flashback to Last Year’s Grammys

In 2024, Swift made another fashion statement at the Grammys with a look that blended symbolism and her signature style. She arrived in a black-and-white ensemble that many speculated was a nod to her Reputation era. However, the outfit was loaded with subtle references to TTPD, her latest album at the time. Swift wore a strapless white Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit, accessorized with black opera gloves. She also showcased a custom Lorraine Schwartz choker, featuring an Art Deco watch by Concord, alongside layers of necklaces and diamonds.

A Night of Historic Moments

Though Swift didn’t add any new trophies to her collection at the 2025 Grammys, her presence at the event made an impact. With 14 Grammy wins to her name and a string of nominations, Swift’s influence in the music world remains undeniable. Despite the setbacks, she continued to show her support for her peers, including Beyoncé’s win, which marked her long-awaited victory in the Album of the Year category after four previous losses.

The evening may have ended without a win for Swift, but her contributions to music and culture remain unmatched. As she continues to break records and set new benchmarks, her influence on the industry is far from waning.

Also Read: Grammys 2025: Shakira Wins Best Latin Pop Album, Addresses Anti-Immigration Policies and Mass Deportation: ‘Latinos, We Are An Unstoppable Force’