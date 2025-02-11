The Top Gun star, 62, featured in a pre-game advertisement that aimed to build excitement ahead of the Super Bowl. However, instead of focusing on the ad’s message, viewers were distracted by Cruise’s seemingly "stretched" facial features,

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise stunned fans with his noticeably altered appearance during a high-profile Super Bowl commercial, leaving many questioning whether it was truly him on screen.

Did Tom Cruise Get A New Plastic Surgery?

The Top Gun star, 62, featured in a pre-game advertisement that aimed to build excitement ahead of the Super Bowl. However, instead of focusing on the ad’s message, viewers were distracted by Cruise’s seemingly “stretched” facial features, leading to speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements.

Social media was flooded with comments, with many fans wondering if Cruise had undergone cosmetic procedures before filming the promo.

The ad, set to intense background music, opened with Cruise dramatically walking into a dimly lit room, surrounded by screens displaying iconic NFL moments from past seasons.

Delivering a powerful monologue, Cruise referenced his Mission: Impossible franchise, stating, “Tonight in New Orleans, we encounter a mission that doesn’t come along very often.” He continued, emphasizing the significance of the championship game, “The long, winding road has all led to this.”

As he spoke about reaching new heights, the visuals transitioned to NFL superstars preparing for the big game, highlighting the intense pressure they face.

Star-Studded Super Bowl Lineup

The commercial featured Kansas City Chiefs players such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, DeAndrew Hopkins, and Xavier Worthy, while the Philadelphia Eagles were represented by Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.

In a sentimental moment, Travis Kelce’s romantic embrace with Taylor Swift following last year’s Super Bowl win was also included in the montage, reinforcing the emotional stakes of the game.

Fans React To Tom Cruise’s New Look

Despite the cinematic intensity of the ad, much of the online conversation revolved around Cruise’s changed facial features. His seemingly taut skin and youthful appearance had fans speculating about potential cosmetic tweaks or digital alterations.

While Cruise’s narration aimed to inspire the players and viewers, social media remained fixated on his unexpected transformation, overshadowing the ad’s intended impact.

Tom Cruise has spent thousands of dollars to look like a young Valerie Singleton. pic.twitter.com/iXrPpeSZHG — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) February 10, 2025

He’s reached the point where he does not look like tom cruise anymore. pic.twitter.com/tHOSDSgTQB — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) February 9, 2025

