Home > Entertainment > Did Tom Cruise's New Rumoured Lover Ana de Armas Take A Subtle Dig At Actor's Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman On Instagram?

Ana de Armas faced backlash for liking a meme mocking Nicole Kidman’s looks and rumoured fillers, sparking online drama and Tom Cruise dating speculation. Fans called the move “nasty,” while both actresses stayed silent. Sources deny Ana is dating Cruise despite yacht trips and lavish gestures fueling rumours.

Ana de Armas liked a post mocking Nicole Kidman

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 28, 2025 21:43:57 IST

Ana de Armas is facing some serious heat after fans noticed she’d hit “like” on an Instagram post making fun of Nicole Kidman’s looks. 

It wasn’t just any random meme, either—the post poked at Kidman’s rumoured use of fillers, even tagging a dermal filler company for good measure.

Did Ana de Armas mock Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman? 

The meme used that “Sure, Jan” catchphrase and dragged up an old interview where Kidman swore she’d never used Botox and was “completely natural.” Not exactly subtle.

This blew up fast. People flooded Reddit and Instagram, calling Ana’s move petty, some even flat-out calling it “nasty.” The drama got messier because—of course—Tom Cruise is involved. He’s Kidman’s ex-husband and rumoured to be dating Ana de Armas now. Fans started speculating that Ana’s LIKE on the post was some indirect shade, maybe because of her alleged link to Cruise.

One person wrote, “Why did Ana de Armas like this?” Someone else pointed out, “Tom Cruise is NK’s ex-husband, but from 20 years ago. So it is nuts she cares.” Another just said, “That’s kind of nasty.”

Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating? 

Now, about these Tom and Ana rumours—they’ve been swirling since February.

The two are working on some high-profile action flicks together and have been spotted out and about: yacht trips, pre-Valentine’s hangouts, and apparently, Cruise has been going all out—flowers, designer jewellery, even dropping over £4,000 for a last-minute helicopter ride so Ana could catch a flight out of Heathrow. 

The press is eating it up, but sources close to Ana have pushed back, saying she’s single and sees Tom Cruise as a mentor.

As for Nicole Kidman, she’s keeping quiet. No public statements, nothing from her team. She’s got her own life now, married to Keith Urban, raising her daughters, and staying out of this Hollywood mess. Ana de Armas hasn’t responded either, and no word from her reps. For now, it’s just a lot of speculation and social media noise.

Tags: ana de armaslatest celebrity newsNicole Kidmantom cruise

