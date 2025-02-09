Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers Likely From Bangladesh

A U.S. lawmaker's video criticizing a $750,000 USAID grant has sparked debate over American taxpayer money funding a project linked to Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s family. The controversy highlights growing scrutiny over foreign aid spending and its alignment with U.S. interests.

A recent video posted by U.S. Representative Nancy Mace has triggered debate over a $750,000 (Rs 6.56 crore) grant issued by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to an NGO linked to family of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

Controversy Over Foreign Aid Spending

The video, captioned, “USAID is too busy playing global good Samaritan to advance American interests,” raises concerns about the allocation of U.S. foreign aid. Mace’s remarks suggest skepticism regarding whether such grants align with American priorities.

The USAID grant in question was awarded in 2020 to Good Business Lab (GBL), a non-profit organization co-founded by Anant Ahuja, the brother of Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja.

According to a social media post, “He serves as the CEO and Co-Founder of ‘Good Business Lab,’ a not-for-profit, labour innovation lab which designs, tests, and scales programs using rigorous research methods that align worker well-being with business interests.”

Grant Given To Family Of Sonam Kapoor Aimed at Supporting Migrant Workers

The grant was designated to support migrant garment workers in India, specifically addressing social isolation and mental health challenges faced by young female workers. USAID’s official page states that the funding was used for a randomized controlled trial (RCT) involving 1,000 junior female factory workers across six factories. The program paired junior workers with senior colleagues to provide mentorship and emotional support, helping new migrants navigate workplace and social challenges.

India’s rural-to-urban migration workforce is estimated at 120 million people, many of whom struggle with social and psychological distress due to displacement. USAID noted that if the mentorship model proved successful, it could be expanded to benefit Shahi Exports’ 150,000 workers and potentially influence mental health initiatives across the industry.

Political Scrutiny Over USAID’s Funding

The funding has come under heightened scrutiny amidst ongoing political tensions regarding USAID’s expenditures. According to an Associated Press (AP) report, officials from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) allegedly attempted to access the U.S. Treasury’s payment system to halt USAID’s fund transfers, raising concerns about potential political interference.

While DOGE initially claimed its objective was to audit USAID’s financial integrity, reports suggest efforts were made to block payments. This has fueled concerns among federal employees and Democratic lawmakers that funds appropriated by Congress may be withheld due to political motivations.

