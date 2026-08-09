Did Yash Really Give 4.5 Years To Toxic? Nayanthara Calls Him The ‘Most Hardworking Actor’ She Has Worked With

Nayanthara may not be a regular at film promotions, but she made an exception for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. At the film’s trailer launch in Bengaluru on Saturday, the actor spoke candidly about her experience working with Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and had particularly strong words for her leading man.

Why did Nayanthara attend the Toxic trailer launch?

Nayanthara began by explaining why she chose to attend the event despite usually staying away from promotional appearances. She said it was not because she disliked promotions, but because she did not feel particularly comfortable with them.

This time, however, Yash’s phone call was enough to bring her to the stage.

The actor then recalled her first meeting with Yash and said his larger-than-life image was surprisingly similar to his personality off camera. Comparing the experience to entering the world of his KGF character, Rocky Bhai, she joked about wondering whether she had walked into his “kingdom”.

Nayanthara praises Yash’s dedication to Toxic

The biggest compliment came when Nayanthara spoke about Yash’s work ethic. According to her, she has worked with several superstars but had never seen anyone as committed to a project as him. She revealed that Yash had spent four-and-a-half years of his life on Toxic, sacrificing personal time and moments with his children in the process. For Nayanthara, that level of commitment stood out even on a demanding film set.

Her comments add another layer to the anticipation around Toxic, which has already attracted attention for its ambitious scale, ensemble cast and dark, unconventional world.

What is Toxic about?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and is planned for release in multiple languages. After multiple delays, Toxic is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026.