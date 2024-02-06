Surprising Fact: Aamir Khan Auditioned for 'Laapataa Ladies' Role

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao is all set to come out with her new directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is going to be released on March 1st, 2024. However, Kiran Rao has revealed that Amir Khan was keen to take over the role played by Ravi Kishan and had even auditioned for it.

Kiran Rao speaking to the media said, “Aamir loved the character and auditioned for it as well. But I felt that since he is a star, there would be more expectations from the character if he were to essay that role. Aamir was bringing a star baggage to the character. So, we wanted someone so fit for the role that you cannot make out what he does next. Ravi Kishan is amazing, I felt that there could not be a better Manohar than him.”

“In a way, Aamir, helped a lot because he supported the idea of having fresh actors so that the viewers are pleasantly surprised and find some new things in the character and what Ravi Kishan brings to it. When you see stars, you understand that this is a hero and that is a villain. However, we had to keep the suspense till the end.” Also opening up on how the idea around her next film came about and was taken forward, Kiran said, “Aamir was a judge at a screenwriting competition in 2018. He liked the story as soon as he read it. When he narrated it to me in one line, I felt that I had to make (a film on it) it after a little bit of rewriting.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie, Laapataa Ladies is a story unfolds in rural India in 2001, depicting the journey of two young brides who become separated during a train voyage. When Kishan, a police officer, initiates an investigation into their disappearance, the narrative takes intriguing turns. The film garnered a standing ovation following its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel in pivotal roles, it captivates audiences with its compelling storyline.