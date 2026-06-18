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Home > Entertainment News > Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

Throwback: Kate Winslet's hidden chapter in India. From Delhi’s Paharganj to Pushkar, learn how the Titanic star lived in anonymity while becoming a global icon

Kate Winset in India, Image Credits- X/@anuragtiwarix and @SiddharthKG7
Kate Winset in India, Image Credits- X/@anuragtiwarix and @SiddharthKG7

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 18:12 IST

Kate Winslet in India: When everyone around the world was caught up in the madness of Titanic, Kate Winslet was pulling off an amazing feat, she was escaping into the bustling, chaotic streets of India. While everyone else had their eyes fixed on her as “Rose,” the Academy Award-nominated actress was swapping red carpet events for the narrow lanes of Paharganj, Delhi, and the tranquil surroundings of Pushkar.

This wasn’t done out of any publicity stunt but because Kate Winslet was taking on the challenging character of Ruth Barron in Jane Campion’s Holy Smoke!

Kate Winslet Living Like a Local, See Photos

Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

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Kate Winset in India

Kate Winset in India

In an age without smartphones or constant tracking through social media accounts, Winslet pulled off something that would never be possible nowadays. She lived like an ordinary traveller, adjusting to the discomfort of Pushkar, which in those times was a long way from being the touristic haven it is now. People in Paharganj and Pushkar remember seeing an easy-going young girl who had no idea that she was conversing with the star of the movie earning the most revenue ever.

Kate Winslet in India

Kate Winslet in India

Kate Winslet in India

Kate Winslet in India

Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

According to reports, Winslet used to perform household tasks, shop around town markets and experience the true life of rural Rajasthan and central Delhi.

It took a long while before the hype about Titanic arrived in India for people to realize who they were drinking tea with all that time.

This wasn’t merely an interesting tale about travel experiences; it was a shift in her career path. Having had such a large-scale, slick studio experience in the movie Titanic directed by James Cameron, Winslet then opted for a film by Jane Campion a highly unique, challenging, and difficult film. Her Indian experience came handy in providing her with an excellent ground in the art of method acting, which helped her understand her character deeply.

The Lost Era of Kate Winslet

Such stories are a throwback to an “era lost.” In today’s world, a star of Winslet’s stature would have been digitally traced everywhere on every street of Paharganj. This small story is an example of the dedication of the actress to her profession and at the same time of the rare occasion that a superstar can just be another individual.

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Movie

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Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here
Tags: Holy SmokeindiaKate Winslettitanic

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Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

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Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here
Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here
Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here
Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

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