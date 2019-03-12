Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon is busy celebrating the success of her last hit Luka Chuppi. The actor has got lauded heavily by fans for playing her role with such ease. The diva is again going to throw a small bash to celebrate her first highest opener as a solo female lead and the place she has chosen for it might have something to do with her believe at superstitions. Here's what we know!

Basking in the success of Luka Chuppi as the film marked as Kriti Sanon’s highest opener as a solo female lead. Now, Kriti Sanon is all set to celebrate the success of the film at her special place, Arth which is a famous restaurant in town. It’s a record that the actress has always celebrated her success at the same place over the years and for her recent big hit Kriti Sanon will be celebrating the film’s success at the same venue again along with the producer Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti Sanon who’s currently shooting for multiple schedules of Panipat has especially spared some time to celebrate her recent hit Luka Chuppi for which she has received a lot of appreciation for her character ‘Rashmi’.

The actress who plays the role of Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease.

Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering. Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility.

Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

