Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chilar has been quite active on Instagram. She recently uploaded a photo, in which she was seen as a classical dancer. Not many know that the beauty was a classical dancer before being known as Miss World 2017.

Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Manushi Chillar, the Miss World 2017 has always inspired many girls to achieve their dreams. Her interviews has always brought positivity and assured that girls who dream of stranger worlds can achieve that, no matter what. Manushi was also given the privilege to crown Miss World 2018. Coming from Haryana, despite the beauty of modernism, not many girls go for modelling.

But Manushi broke all the shackles and had now become an example to many. Coming to her style and fashion sense, the beauty recently uploaded a few photos of her official Instagram page, which had now crossed 5 million followers. In one of the photos the beauty was seen in as a Bharatnatyam dancer. After her massive success, not many knew that the diva was a classical dancer.

In the photo, she’s seen in a classical dancer attire, with heavy make up and a very beautiful smile. She possibly, shared that photo, to recall her beautiful golden days, when she danced her heart out.

In another photo, which was again uploaded on her official Instagram page, she was seen wearing a white suit, which had a white blazer and white pant in it. Her subtle make up depicted class and grace. Surely, she killed many hearts on the internet and we look forward for more pictures of her!

