Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Did You Know? Ranveer Allahbadia, Popularly Known As BeerBiceps, Once Received The National Creators Award From PM Modi

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, has landed in controversy after making an obscene joke on a comedy show. Facing backlash and a police complaint, he has now issued a public apology, calling it a "lapse in judgment."

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, has publicly apologised for making an obscene joke on comedy show India’s Got Latent, calling it a “lapse in judgment.”

Inappropriate Comment

In a video statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Allahbadia acknowledged the inappropriateness of his remarks. “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I’m not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened,” he stated.

Allahbadia’s apology follows a formal complaint filed with the Mumbai Police against him, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the comedy show India’s Got Latent. The comments in question were made during a YouTube episode of the show, which is hosted by Raina.

Ranveer Allahbadia And Others Made Obscene Remarks

According to the complainant, the organisers and participants of the show intentionally made obscene remarks about women’s private parts to gain popularity and financial benefits from the online broadcast.

The complaint demanded immediate legal action against the show’s organisers and called for the broadcast to be halted. It also urged authorities to file criminal cases and register a First Information Report (FIR) against all those involved. Following the complaint, the Mumbai Police have launched an inquiry into the matter.

The controversy has drawn political responses, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing the issue. “I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, and if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them,” Fadnavis stated.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia is a well-known Indian YouTuber, content creator, and entrepreneur recognised for his motivational and self-improvement content. He is the founder of BeerBiceps, a lifestyle YouTube channel covering topics such as fitness, health, grooming, and personal development.

In addition to BeerBiceps, he hosts The Ranveer Show, one of India’s top podcasts, where he interviews celebrities, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. His content initially focused on fitness before expanding into self-help, entrepreneurship, and productivity.

Allahbadia is also a co-founder of Monk Entertainment, a talent management and influencer marketing agency. Through this venture, he has played a role in shaping the digital content industry by collaborating with other creators and brands.

In March 2024, Allahbadia received the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Creators Award held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The award was presented to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: ‘Meet Perverted Creators’: Ranveer Allahbadia Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Question On Samay Raina’s Show | Viral Video

Filed under

India's Got Latent Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina

