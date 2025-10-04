LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?

Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?

Rashmika Mandanna’s 2017 engagement with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty resurfaces in viral photos and videos, sparking nostalgia and curiosity about her past amid her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement with Rakshit Shetty goes viral (Photo: X/@Buzzzookaprime)
Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement with Rakshit Shetty goes viral (Photo: X/@Buzzzookaprime)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 4, 2025 16:54:35 IST

Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?

Tollywood’s favourite actress Rashmika Mandanna is making headlines yet again, because of a glimpse of her personal life. A 2017 video featuring Rashmika’s engagement to Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty has surfaced online, leaving fans going wild. In the video, 21-year-old Rashmika can be seen smiling along with Shetty, flashing her engagement ring.

The viral clip is in the midst of widespread speculation regarding Rashmika’s speculated romance with Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda. The pair, who initially shared screen space in the 2018 super hit Geetha Govindam and then again in Dear Comrade (2019), have frequently generated dating gossip with their off-screen friendship, family outings, and vacation photos on social media.

The reports indicate the duo may be planning a February 2026 wedding, but neither of the actors has made the announcement public.

Who is Rakshit Shetty?

Rakshit Shetty, aged 40, is a popular name in the Kannada film world. A screenwriter, filmmaker, and actor, Shetty is credited with critically acclaimed movies like 777 Charlie, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and Avane Srimannarayana. He debuted in acting in Nam Areal Ond Dina (2010) and went on to act in Tuglak (2012), both of which saw praise for his role, although the films were criticized to some extent for their direction.

Shetty is now included in a new generation of Kannada filmmakers who have gained national acclaim, as well as actors such as Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 4:54 PM IST
