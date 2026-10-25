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Home > Entertainment News > Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened

Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened

Smita Jayakar, who played Aishwarya Rai’s mother in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, has recalled how Sanjay Leela Bhansali once scolded Salman Khan for touching Aishwarya’s arm during a song sequence.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai (Image: YouTube)
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai (Image: YouTube)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 18:01 IST

The love story between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan still remains one of the most talked about love stories of Bollywood, despite both the actors having separated several years ago. Even though the couple is remembered for the on-screen chemistry between them in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, another story behind the scenes of this movie has revealed some more details about their time together.

Actor Smita Jayakar, who acted as Aishwarya’s mother in the 1999 romantic movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recalled an episode when the director apparently reprimanded Salman for touching the actress’ hand while shooting one of the scenes in the movie. The episode took place during the shooting of one of the songs of the film titled ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’. The actress’ hand touch was apparently not included in the choreography of the scene, and hence the director raised the issue with the actor in front of the crew.

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Why Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Scold Salman Khan?

Recalling the shoot, Jayakar explained that Salman was supposed to walk around a table while Aishwarya stood nearby. His instructions were to look at her, rather than make physical contact. However, Salman reportedly touched Aishwarya’s arm while moving around the table. Bhansali noticed the unscripted gesture and immediately questioned him.

“It was the song sequence of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. It was a full table. I was there. Salman goes all around the table and touches Aishwarya’s arm which he was not supposed to do. Then Sanjay shouted at him, ‘Salman, why did you touch her?’ He had to stand and watch her. She had to watch him only,” Jayakar recalled.

Explaining why Salman may have gone beyond the planned movements, Jayakar suggested that his feelings for Aishwarya influenced the moment.

“He just felt like touching her. He was in love, so he touched her, but that wasn’t how the scene was supposed to be done,” she said.

According to her recollection, Bhansali then reprimanded Salman for not following the planned action. The anecdote offers a glimpse into how the filmmaker maintained control over the details of a scene, even when the actors’ real-life equation appeared to overlap with their on-screen romance.

Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Were Reportedly In Love During The Shoot

Jayakar has mentioned how Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship was during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam as well. This movie had both of these actors along with Ajay Devgan and their chemistry was considered as one of the most outstanding aspects of the film. According to Jayakar, they were very close and it could be seen by the members of the film industry who were there for its production. As she mentioned, they often came to the shootings late, when everyone else was already there.

As Jayakar stated, the crew was constantly complaining about having to wait because of the late arrivals of the two actors, though the shifts started in the morning. Jayakar mentioned that Salman and Aishwarya often came to the shootings at 11 in the morning, when the rest of the team was already waiting for them. The actress took the fact of their being late as the sign of their current relations. She also believed that their affection made the chemistry on the screen possible.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was released in 1999 and is still considered as one of the best films by Bhansali.

What Happened To Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai’s Relationship?

Salman and Aishwarya broke up after some time, despite getting closer during the movie shoot. Later, their break-up came to become an interesting story associated with Bollywood; nevertheless, both actors seem to have left this chapter in their past and gone ahead with their life and career. Aishwarya got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, whereas Salman kept pursuing his career through films and TV.

This reminiscence of Jayakar goes back in time when the two were still shooting a movie, which was an important one for them. This incident where Bhansali asked Salman about a minor gesture he did not plan on making is, yet another little detail added to the story of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. This incident, though, is only Jayakar’s recollection of the movie shoot. It does not imply anything new about either of the three individuals involved – Salman, Aishwarya and Bhansali.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Rs 2,500 Crore Punjab Project: 6 Towers, Luxury Homes And The Jacob & Co Connection

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Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened
Tags: Aishwarya Rai BachchanBollywoodHum Dil De Chuke Sanamsalman khanSanjay Leela BhansaliSmita Jayakar

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Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened

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Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened
Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened
Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened
Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened
Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened

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