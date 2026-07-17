Did You Know Vivek Oberoi Has Invested In More Than 30 Companies? Actor Reveals His Surprising Business Empire

Vivek Oberoi Business Empire: When you think about Vivek Oberoi, you might associate him with his early 2000s Bollywood career, but the actor has quietly engineered a very successful entrepreneurial career over the years. His overseas business empire stands valued at over ₹1,200 crore, with active investments in more than 30 companies.

How Did Vivek Oberoi Build A 30-Company Investment Portfolio?

As regards the transition into the world of venture capital investing, Oberoi pointed out that the investment strategy adopted by his family office is a very strict “steady and sexy” approach.

The former consists of making investments into fundamentally sound and cash-flow positive companies which can be digitized, AI-enabled and improved from the governance point of view. The latter includes investments into disruptive technologies in the areas of deep tech, artificial intelligence, life sciences and luxury consumer brands.

With such a strategy implemented by Oberoi’s family office, 11 startup investments have already been sold and some of them produced fantastic results, namely, 300% profits in less than two years.

What Are The Core Pillars Of The Oberoi Business Empire?

In contrast with other Bollywood actors who confine themselves to limited businesses such as running restaurants or launching a line of clothes, Oberoi’s ventures extend globally and into various industries, which include:

$7 Billion Real Estate Ventures

Through his zero-debt firm, BNW Developments, Oberoi is currently executing 23 ultra-luxury real estate projects in the UAE, catering to high-net-worth families and global institutions.

Ethical Luxury & Diamonds

Oberoi, who is co-founder of Solitario, which is one of the fastest-growing lab-grown diamonds brands, has managed to turn a simple retail business into a world-class brand that functions in 8 countries and 25 cities. The company’s income was quite noteworthy last year at ₹95-100 crore.

Premium Global Spirits

The actor was able to buy out an equity stake of 21 percent in Rutland Square Spirits Ltd., which is a premium brand of gin worth around £30 million (₹71 crore).

High-Impact Startups

The actor’s portfolio includes strategic stakes in various sectors ranging from student micro-financing platform iScholar, agri-tech firm Agribird to road-assistance startup ReadyAssist.

Why Did Vivek Oberoi Pivot Away From Full-Time Acting?

According to Oberoi, entering a heavy entrepreneurial career was not just an option but a matter of survival. In 2009, he confessed that he understood very well that he had to protect himself from the whims of the film industry because he could not continue being so reliant on it anymore.

“I decided I didn’t want to be completely dependent on this and built my economic independence,” Oberoi shared. “I didn’t want to be in a situation where a lobby could decide your future. Somebody could bully you into doing something because they controlled things.”

By having a diversified capital portfolio, consisting of sustainable and global investments, Oberoi made himself independent from the power play in the film industry. Now he takes acting roles simply because he enjoys it, for example, in Masti 4 or in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

What Financial Lessons From Suresh Oberoi Shaped This Empire?

The foundation for this ₹1,200 crore empire was laid long before Vivek entered Bollywood. Despite growing up in a wealthy household, his father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, enforced strict financial discipline on his children.

At just 11 years old, Vivek was taught how to calculate inventory costs, track sales, balance ledgers, and manage a minimal weekly allowance.

This strict discipline was born out of family history. The Oberoi family had lost everything during the Partition of India, a generational trauma that taught Suresh Oberoi never to take wealth or comfort for granted. It is a legacy of resilience that Vivek is now actively passing down to his own children.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Hides His Face While Visiting Hansal Mehta’s Office; Is It For Pralay?