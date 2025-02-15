Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?

Gurjar, known for his wrestling career and his role as Bhim in Mahabharat, took to social media to condemn Allahbadia, even issuing a strong warning.

Wrestler and actor Saurav Gurjar has become the latest to criticize podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remarks on the show India’s Got Latent. The former WWE wrestler and Mahabharat actor expressed his strong disapproval, even issuing a direct threat to Allahbadia over the remarks that have sparked widespread backlash.

Who Is Saurav Gurjar?

Born in Dabra, Madhya Pradesh, Saurav Gurjar is a well-known figure in both wrestling and the entertainment industry. He gained recognition for playing Bhim in the 2013 mythological TV show Mahabharat. A national kickboxing gold medalist, Gurjar transitioned to professional wrestling through Ring Ka King, wrestling under the alias ‘Deadly Danda’. He was part of a villainous faction that included renowned wrestlers such as Jeff Jarrett, Scott Steiner, Abyss, Nick Aldis, and Sonjay Dutt.

Gurjar later made a name for himself in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), first appearing in WWE NXT on March 25, 2020. He later adopted the ring name ‘Sanga’ in January 2022 and formed a formidable tag team with Indus Sher. However, despite showing promise, Gurjar’s last WWE appearance was in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal in early 2024 before his release from the company.

Gurjar’s Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments

In response to Allahbadia’s remarks, Gurjar took to social media platform X to share his thoughts. In a strongly worded video, he condemned the podcaster, stating:

“Namaste doston, Main hoon aapka Saurav Gurjar. Ranveer Allahbadia kaafi popular hai, podcast karta hai, kaafi logon ko bulaata hai. Maine bhi iske podcast dekhein hai. Lekin jis prakar ke shabdon ka upyog isne show mein kiya hai, woh maafi ke kaabil nahin hai. Agar aaj humne is baat pe action nahin liya, toh iske baad, doosre aur teesre aur chauthe, aur isne gandagi ki limit khatam kar di. Agar hume apne mahaul aur system ko bachaana hai, toh aise logon pe karwaayi karni he hogi. Freedom of speech ka matlab nahin hai aap kuch bhi bakwaas karo. Agar meri mulakaat is vyakti se ho gayi, na iski security mujhse bacha paayegi or na koi duniya ki taakat.”

Mounting Criticism Against Ranveer Allahbadia

Gurjar’s reaction is part of a growing wave of criticism against Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial statement, which many have deemed inappropriate. Several politicians and celebrities have also condemned his comments, demanding accountability for his remarks.

While Allahbadia has yet to make a direct response to Gurjar’s video, the backlash continues to mount. The controversy has ignited discussions on responsible speech in the digital space, raising questions about the limits of freedom of expression.

As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how Allahbadia and his team will address the growing outrage, especially in light of Gurjar’s pointed warning.

