Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?

Gurjar, known for his wrestling career and his role as Bhim in Mahabharat, took to social media to condemn Allahbadia, even issuing a strong warning.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?


Wrestler and actor Saurav Gurjar has become the latest to criticize podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remarks on the show India’s Got Latent. The former WWE wrestler and Mahabharat actor expressed his strong disapproval, even issuing a direct threat to Allahbadia over the remarks that have sparked widespread backlash.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Saurav Gurjar?

Born in Dabra, Madhya Pradesh, Saurav Gurjar is a well-known figure in both wrestling and the entertainment industry. He gained recognition for playing Bhim in the 2013 mythological TV show Mahabharat. A national kickboxing gold medalist, Gurjar transitioned to professional wrestling through Ring Ka King, wrestling under the alias ‘Deadly Danda’. He was part of a villainous faction that included renowned wrestlers such as Jeff Jarrett, Scott Steiner, Abyss, Nick Aldis, and Sonjay Dutt.

Gurjar later made a name for himself in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), first appearing in WWE NXT on March 25, 2020. He later adopted the ring name ‘Sanga’ in January 2022 and formed a formidable tag team with Indus Sher. However, despite showing promise, Gurjar’s last WWE appearance was in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal in early 2024 before his release from the company.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gurjar’s Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments

In response to Allahbadia’s remarks, Gurjar took to social media platform X to share his thoughts. In a strongly worded video, he condemned the podcaster, stating:

“Namaste doston, Main hoon aapka Saurav Gurjar. Ranveer Allahbadia kaafi popular hai, podcast karta hai, kaafi logon ko bulaata hai. Maine bhi iske podcast dekhein hai. Lekin jis prakar ke shabdon ka upyog isne show mein kiya hai, woh maafi ke kaabil nahin hai. Agar aaj humne is baat pe action nahin liya, toh iske baad, doosre aur teesre aur chauthe, aur isne gandagi ki limit khatam kar di. Agar hume apne mahaul aur system ko bachaana hai, toh aise logon pe karwaayi karni he hogi. Freedom of speech ka matlab nahin hai aap kuch bhi bakwaas karo. Agar meri mulakaat is vyakti se ho gayi, na iski security mujhse bacha paayegi or na koi duniya ki taakat.”

Mounting Criticism Against Ranveer Allahbadia

Gurjar’s reaction is part of a growing wave of criticism against Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial statement, which many have deemed inappropriate. Several politicians and celebrities have also condemned his comments, demanding accountability for his remarks.

While Allahbadia has yet to make a direct response to Gurjar’s video, the backlash continues to mount. The controversy has ignited discussions on responsible speech in the digital space, raising questions about the limits of freedom of expression.

As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how Allahbadia and his team will address the growing outrage, especially in light of Gurjar’s pointed warning.

ALSO READ: ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Release Pushed to April 18, Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, And Ananya Panday

Filed under

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy Saurav Gurjar

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Will Be Delhi CM Face? BJP Set To Finalize Leadership, Oath Ceremony On This Date

Who Will Be Delhi CM Face? BJP Set To Finalize Leadership, Oath Ceremony On This...

Why Trump Wants Ukraine’s Rare Earths? President Says Ukraine Has ‘Essentially Agreed’ To Deal

Why Trump Wants Ukraine’s Rare Earths? President Says Ukraine Has ‘Essentially Agreed’ To Deal

‘We Are Cricketers, Not Film Stars’, R Ashwin Slams The ‘Superstar Culture’ In Cricket

‘We Are Cricketers, Not Film Stars’, R Ashwin Slams The ‘Superstar Culture’ In Cricket

Starlink In Bangladesh Before India? Muhammad Yunus- Elon Musk Hold Talks On Potential Collaboration

Starlink In Bangladesh Before India? Muhammad Yunus- Elon Musk Hold Talks On Potential Collaboration

Another Shocking Ragging Case In Kerala: Senior Students Assault Junior At Kannur School For ‘Disrespecting Them’

Another Shocking Ragging Case In Kerala: Senior Students Assault Junior At Kannur School For ‘Disrespecting...

Entertainment

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Release Pushed to April 18, Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, And Ananya Panday

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Release Pushed to April 18, Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, And Ananya

Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox