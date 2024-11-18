Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

As Diddy’s past controversies resurface, his current legal battles have placed his career and reputation under intense scrutiny. Whether these new claims and charges will lead to convictions remains to be seen.

While Sean “Diddy” Combs had not served jail time before the recent sex crime charges brought against him, the 55-year-old rapper and producer has faced legal scrutiny in the past—most notably, for his involvement in a 1999 nightclub shooting.

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Alleges Bizarre Ritual

In a new documentary, The Honorable Shyne, Diddy’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal, makes startling claims about a ritual the music mogul allegedly participated in to influence the outcome of his 1999 trial.

Following the nightclub shooting, Combs faced charges of weapons possession and attempted bribery, with a potential sentence of 15 years if convicted. It has long been believed that rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow took the fall for the shooting, serving a decade in prison.

Deal alleges that on the morning of the verdict, Diddy met a man in Central Park to perform an unusual ritual. According to Deal, “When Puff got close to the guy, he just dropped to his knees. Then I saw smoke, like sage, moving around Puff.”

The man reportedly instructed Combs to take a bird from a cage and release it. Deal claimed, “Puff threw the white bird into the air, but it dropped straight to the ground, dead. Puff just walked away quickly.” Diddy’s legal team has not commented on these allegations.

Verdict and Consequences

Diddy was acquitted in the nightclub shooting case, but Barrow was convicted of assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal possession of a firearm. Barrow served 10 years in prison before being deported to Belize, where he now works as a politician.

Recent Charges Against Diddy

In September 2024, Combs was indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and facilitating prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and has denied all accusations.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, representing over 120 alleged victims in lawsuits against Combs, stated his firm is pursuing justice for survivors. Despite these allegations, Diddy’s legal team continues to assert his innocence.

Diddy’s Ongoing Legal Battle

As Diddy’s past controversies resurface, his current legal battles have placed his career and reputation under intense scrutiny. Whether these new claims and charges will lead to convictions remains to be seen.