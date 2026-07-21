Different Faiths, One Forever:7 Bollywood Icons Who Chose Interfaith Marriage

Bollywood has always been a representation of cultural diversity with big Bollywood stars choosing their love over society and religious expectations. Instead of choosing a religious conversion, many big names in the Bollywood have chosen to get married under the Special Marriage Act and protected their individual identities and showed that you can chose love without involving the religion.

Here is the list of seven Bollywood stars who chose interfaith marriage and paved a path while leading with example.

1. Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Chhibber

Marriage Date: October 25, 1991

The Story: As one of the biggest stars in Bollywood before, the young Shah Rukh Khan had spent many years wooing Gauri Chhibber who hailed from a conservative Punjabi Hindu background. With her parents giving him a very difficult time initially owing to their different religions and the fact that his acting career was still not very established, there is no doubt that Shah Rukh and Gauri’s relationship was something they kept very much under wraps for a very long time.

2. Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Marriage Date: October 16, 2012

The Story: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s romance on the film Tashan set was surrounded by much media speculation. Five years after the couple started seeing each other, both the Pataudi and Kapoor families facilitated the marriage of the couple in a civil court registration ceremony in Mumbai, which was then followed up with cultural festivities. Kareena did not change religions, setting a precedence for marriages across cultures in which both individuals maintain their faiths.

3. Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt

Marriage Date: May 2026

The Story: It is evident from the private life of Aamir Khan that he always favours civil unions as against the religious orders. After his previous civil marriages with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan has once again married a Bangalore-based businesswoman Gauri Spratt through the Special Marriage Act. In response to the debates about his personal life, Aamir made it clear that his wives never converted their religion and that his family survives on the basis of mutual respect and freedom of choice.

4. Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal

Marriage Date: June 23, 2024

The Story: Actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her co-star Zaheer Iqbal after a discreet seven-year-long courtship during the making of Double XL in 2017. While people have commented about the two having a difference of opinion when it comes to religions, Sonakshi and Zaheer kept their nuptials low-profile according to the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, with Sinha choosing to have it performed at her Bandra residence.

5. Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal

Marriage Date: October 4, 2022 (Celebrity Festivities); Registered under SMA

The Story: The couple met on the sets of Fukrey which came out in 2013. The marriage ceremony which was first scheduled for 2020 kept getting postponed because of the Covid-19. Instead of any conversion, the couple chose the civil marriage and celebrated their marriage in style with celebrations spread out to three cities in India.

6. Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad

Marriage Date: January 6, 2023 (Court Registration)

The Story: Known for her outspoken nature, Swara Bhasker met Fahad Ahmad during the 2020 protests. While it began as a shared socio-political idea, soon it turned out into an intimate relationship. The couple officially registered their marriage under Special Marriage Act in January 2023.

7. Naseeruddin Shah & Ratna Pathak Shah

Marriage Date: April 1, 1982

The Story: The legendary theatre and film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah have established one of the longest-lasting inter-faith marriages in the history of Indian films. They came to know each other in 1975 while rehearsing a play under the direction of Satyadev Dubey and lived together for many years prior to getting secretly married in a civil ceremony in 1982. Both the actors were not in a hurry to accept the religion of the other.

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