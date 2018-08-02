Actor-turned-singer Ali Zafar thinks there is nobody so chilled out, simple, enthusiastic, passionate and energetic like Ranveer Singh. Calling Simba actor dear friends, Zafar thinks it's difficult to match Ranveer's passion towards work.

The singer turned actor Ali Zafar is currently enjoying the grand success of Pakistani movie Teefa In Trouble. Talking about dear friend Ranveer Singh, the actor told Bombay Times that he has worked with Simba actor Ranveer Singh in Kill Dil. Calling Singh a dude, the star was noted saying that Ranveer is very chilled out and simple, enthusiastic, passionate and energetic. Zafar thinks its difficult to find someone like Ranveer Singh, who is so passionate about his or her character and role.

Talking about the movie Teefa In Trouble, the romantic action comedy film is directed by Ahsan Rahim. Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer Teefa In Trouble is made under the banners of Nightingale Productions. Released on July 20, Ali Zafar’s movie is the first non-Indian film which was distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films.

His experience of producing his first movie, Zafar has a cherishable experience in the journey of his life and it is definitely much more time consuming and different. He even learnt martial arts in order to get his body into a form of physical fitness.

Ali Zafar made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Tere Bin Laden for which he was even nominated for Film fare Best Male Debut Award. He has worked in Luv Ka The End, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor, Total Siyappa, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and London, Paris, New York. The actor was last seen in Dear Zindagi starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt.

