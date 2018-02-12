The young dynamite Digangana Suryavanshi has carved out a space for herself in the hearts of her fans with her bubbly nature, spectacular acting and a sexy personality that exudes confidence. The super hot Digangana Suryavanshi has appeared in highly popular television shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera and Bigg Boss Season 9. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Digangana Suryavanshi.

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Digangana Suryavanshi

Indian telly superstar Digangana Suryavanshi has mesmerised her fans with her spectacular acting skills and raw beauty at a very young age. Digangana made her television debut with the show Kya Haadsa Kya Haqeeqat, followed by Krisshna Arjun and Shakuntala as a child artist. After doing several shows, Digangana’s first breakthrough to fame came with her highly popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera in 2013. Soon, the diva featured in Season 9 of popular reality show Bigg Boss, followed by Box Cricket League representing the Mumbai Warriors.

Recently, reports were rife that Digangana does not wants to do Indian television post her Bigg Boss stint because she will be now focusing on her Bollywood career. According to the latest reports by Bollywoodlife, the diva has signed a film titled Fry-Day opposite none other than Govinda. Helmed by Abhishek Dogra, the film will also star Varun Sharma and Prabhleen Sandhu. In the film, Digangana will be essaying the role of Govinda’s girlfriend in the film. Hence, it will be interesting to note whether Digangana will be able to recreate the magic on the big screen.

With her pristine and bubbly nature, Digangana has definitely carved out a niche for herself among the hearts of her fans, making her a social media sensation. However, what her fans might not know about the diva is that she has also authored a book named Nixie the mermaid and the power of love. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Digangana Suryavanshi:

Candid. Not so candid. A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

Different is good❤ A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

❤ A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

Bungee jump! #nepal #pokhara A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

❤️❤️ Pretty earrings by @aquamarine_jewellery A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:03am PST