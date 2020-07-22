A R Rahman along with artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sasha Tirupathi, Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani pay a musical trubute to the life of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left his fans all over the country devastated. Bollywood celebrities have been mourning the loss of sucha talented fellow actor for over a month now.

His last cinematic appearance ‘Dil Bechara’ is soon to be released on Disney+Hotstar. The music director of the film A R Rahman put together a musical tribute in the memory of the late actor.

A group of musical prodigies of Bollywood industry joined Rahman at 12pm on 22 June 2020. Artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sasha Tirupathi, Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani were present.

AR Rahmam had previously announced about thr Tribute on his twitter handle, and dedicated it to Sushant Singh Rajput’s life work. He also shared a teaser on his Instagram, while tagging female lead of Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi.

With Amitabh Bhattacharya’s narration, the Tribute includes nine songs of the album and AR Rahman talks about how these songs have a much deeper meaning to them, owing to Sushant Singh Rajput and his memories.

He concluded by saying he was thrilled to work with Mukesh Chhabra, the director of the movie and he found his personality to be very welcoming and enthusiastic. He composed music he felt that was coming from his heart and did not follow any rules of composition.

