Sushant Singh Rajput's last dip into the ocean of filmography, Dil Bechara, mirrors the predicament of reality, but gives the audience more than it promises- warmth, hope and a moment to pay gratitude to all blessings in life.

Dil Bechara isn’t a film that can be reviewed. It isn’t a film that you watch, comment and let go. It isn’t a film that can be rated on the parameters of stars. Actually, the fault is in our stars. They don’t encapsulate emotions.

Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput for the last time and debutant Sanjana Sanghi for the first time, Dil Bechara is a film you watch wrapped in a warm blanket, tugged in the corner of your house. You are introduced to two completely different characters, Kizie and Manny (two terminally ill teenagers), and you immerse yourself into their world.

While the broad underline of the film is death, it teaches you a lot about living life. It takes you on an emotional rollercoaster journey. You laugh, you cry, you introspect and you just let this film suck you into its world. It has its own magic, which cannot be expressed into words.

I never met Sushant but his character Manny had an uncanny resemblance to him. It almost felt like an ode to him. There is his love for cinema, his love for Shah Rukh Khan, South superstar Rajnikanth and his magnetic charm. You can’t ignore that smile, can you?

Speaking about Sanjana Sanghi, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Kizie Basu with such ease. She’s effortlessly beautiful and a fantastic actor.

Even though many of us have watched the fault in our stars, Dil Bechara carves its own space in our heart. The emotions, acting, music, laughter and lessons packed in this film is beyond its duration, beyond its time. As the film ended, I could not help but cry my heart out. Sushant Singh Rajput’s loss almost feels too personal. It isn’t quite often that a film mirrors reality.

So, go out there and experience it for yourself!

