Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Singh and Saif Ali Khan starrer Dil Bechara has finally got a release date. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Dil Bechara is based on author John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault In Our Stars. Well, the movie titled as The Fault In Our Stars starring Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Nat Wolff and Willem Dafoe created a buzz in the entire Hollywood industry, after the sweet story of cancer patient hit the theatres in 2014.

Well, the much-awaited movie of Sushant Singh Rajput after his two latest releases like Kedarnath and Son Chiriya, is set to release on November 29, this year. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the latest updates about the Hindi instalment of The Fault In Our Stars which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres with the name, Kizie aur Manny. In the latest poster shared by Taran Adarsh on Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput in a bottle green coloured coat is seen in all smiles as Sanjana Singh in a black coloured over-coat is seen glaring at the handsome hunk of the industry as they pose for not so candid picture.

Take a sneak peek into the poster of Dil Bechara:

