Sharing an unseen photograph with her co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput while shooting for their upcoming film Dil Bechara, Actor Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to reminisce the time they spent together.

The 23-year-old actor complimented the picture with a long note for the departed actor.

“Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham and cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly,” she wrote in the caption.

“Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari and Freud’s books. UGH,” her caption further read.

Sanghi worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film ‘Dil Bechara’, which is an adaptation of famous John Green novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’ The romantic drama is all set to premiere on online video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Sushant Singh Rajput will be remembered by many film enthusiasts for his talent. He was found without life at his Mumbai residence early this June.

