The film Dil Bechara has released yet another official video with their song Khulke Jeene Ka. It is a light and elevating experience, that floats us away on the wings of a butterfly as the characters melt into the moods of a Parisian romance.

With life slipping away, as we skim through days, holding onto moments that slide into the past, our latest glimpse of Dil Bechara, with the song Khulke Jeene Ka, is one light and elevating, that floats around us on the wings of a butterfly.

Life and death, diseases, weaknesses, and pain are all leaves that drop into the background when the night is lit with the light of love and connections. While the beautiful melodies of the song dance, composed by AR Rahman, musicians Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati fuel stunning visuals with an emotional momentum.

The song progresses gently, and while a few expressions seem admittedly strained, the beauty of the night carries us away. Young love seems a potion that sparkles through the video, and as the delightful characters played by Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput sway through the night, there is an undeniable immersion in joy that keeps all hint of pathos at bay.

Interestingly, as they melt into the moods of a Parisian romance, the characters mock all attempted interruption to their moment, and the reality of their diseases are consciously cast aside. Souls seem to unite to this song of connected passions, and the garments of tangible existence are left lying in a distant reality. Existence here is a fairytale, a transient moment of absolute elevation, through emotions that construct and strengthen the foundations of life.

The song ends on a note of love, and the essence of a union far beyond physical connections is what lingers on. Highly recommended for a taste of the sweetness of the much anticipated Dil Bechara, this song encapsulates if not the entire movie, (as we yet cannot say), at least a glimmer of its glittery romance.

