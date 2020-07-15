Sony Music India has uploaded a song from the movie Dil Bechara named 'Taare Ginn'. People seem to like the song very much but there is a bittersweet feeling about their reviews as they also feel for the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sony Music Company has just released a song of the movie Dil Bechara titled ‘Taare Ginn’. The movie is set to be released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The song was warmly received by fans hyped for the film’s release. The song also got an overwhelming number of likes on YouTube.

The trailer of the movie had come out not so long ago, which received similar praise. The film will come out on Disney+ Hiotstar owned by Disney. It was earlier planned to release it in the theatres but the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has rendered it impossible. The movie is technically a remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, which is based on a book with the same name written by John Green.

In the song, Manny is seen as picking up Kizie from her home and taking her out for a dance at a prom where they both dance joyfully. Later, Manny lightheartedly puts on Kizie’s nasal cannula when it hangs down from her face. People wrote on Twitter how much they liked the song, with many of them mourning over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: ‘Whoever said time helps all wounds, was lying’: Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Only @itsSSR can create this magic.

I'm running out of words to express my feelings after watching this song.

Loved it #TaareGinn #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/ZLmKbYIkCh — Reeshika 💫 (@Moody_girl__) July 15, 2020

Taare Ginn… ✨

Taare Ginn… ✨

Well, I did count.

There's only ONE! ❤

The best and the brightest who's always twinkling with excitement! Sushant aka Manny

Manny aka Sushant #TaareGinn #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/rZXkm9Zwrf — Twinster | 🦋 | ✨ (@cc_twinsters) July 15, 2020

Also read: 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you: Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant’s one-month death anniversary

‌It is the last movie by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who will be playing one of the two lead roles, with Sanjana Sanghi playing the other. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal with A.R. Rahman as the composer. The movie is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who also happens to be the dialogue writer.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with a quite prayer, see post

my most favourite from the album is out now, and the video is as dreamy and aww-dorable as the song :')#TaareGinn pic.twitter.com/qJ6sXnzRax — taare ginn ✨ (@freespiritxsky) July 15, 2020

my most favourite from the album is out now, and the video is as dreamy and aww-dorable as the song :')#TaareGinn pic.twitter.com/qJ6sXnzRax — taare ginn ✨ (@freespiritxsky) July 15, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App