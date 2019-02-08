Dil Bechara: The upcoming film of Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi has been renamed as Dil Bechara from Kizie Aur Manny. With this, reports are rife that Saif Ali Khan has joined the star-cast of the film to essay a prominent role. To make an official announcement of the title change, the makers have released a new still from the film. Dil Bechara is slated to release in mid-2019.

Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s upcoming film Kizie Aur Manny has been renamed as Dil Bechara. The official announcement was made by the makers of the film on February 8 with a new still that features the duo standing against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower in Paris. Rucha Pathak, CEO, Fox Star Studios told an entertainment portal that the filmmakers found a new title of the film in a song that is being composed by AR Rahman and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and added that the title perfectly reflects the theme of the film.

Speaking about the decision to change the film’s title, Director Mukesh Chhabra said that since the earlier title was named after the characters, it was felt that the audience will only be able to connect to it after watching the film. On the contrary, the new title is self-explanatory and relatable.

With this, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has also apparently joined the star-cast of the film to essay the role of author Peter Van Houten. Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra opened up about the same and said that Saif Ali Khan spent time with the team and gelled well when they were shooting in Paris for about a week.

Dil Bechara is slated to hit the theatrical screens by mid-2019. Along with the film, Sushant Singh Rajput will also be seen in upcoming films like Sonchiriya and Drive. Meanwhile, Sanjana has previously starred in films like Rockstar, Fukrey 2 and Hindi Medium.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More