Dil Bechara: As Fault in our Stars completes five years today, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara team announce their release date with a motion poster. Check it out!

Dil Bechara: The Hindi remake of The Fault in Our Stars starring Sushant Singh Rajput to change the original version

Dil Bechara: After starring in Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjaha Sanghi’s upcoming film Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of Fault in our Stars will release on November 29, 2019. The shoot of the film was wrapped up in Paris in February.

The film was originally titled Kizie aur Manny but got renamed to Dil Bechara to match the song in the film. Moreover, the makers felt that it has a more youthful and quirky vibe to it. Dil Bechara is currently in the post-production phase and as Fault in Our Stars completed 5 years today, the makers have released another motion poster from the film.

Fault in our Stars released in India on July 4, 2014. The film will also mark as the casting debut of director Mukesh Chhabra. He saw the original film three years back and since then wanted to direct the Hindi version of it.

Check the poster here:

The film Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput who interestingly hasn’t seen the Fault in Our stars movie to give his role a different kind of twist. In an interview, he said that he wants to give his character his own spin, wants to see how his character will play out.

In the movie, Sushant Singh Rajput’s bike with a sidecar will play a very important role as he will take her on rides and show her the town on his bike. It seems the film has been tweaked a bit. More details awaited!

