The title track of Sushant singh Rajput's upcoming fil was released on 10 June. Farah Khan, A R Rahman and Sanjana Sanghi share the video and ask the audience to celebrate the late actor's love for cinema and dance.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s official title track was released today (July 10) on YouTube. Music Director A. R Rehman announced the release through a live stream session on the YouTube channel Sony Music India.

In the music video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen dancing to the song ‘Dil Bechara’ in front of an audience. Debut lead actress Sanjana Sanghi is also seen for a brief moment with the late actor.

Choreographer Farah Khan reminisces the shooting day of the Title Track and told in her interview that the whole song was filmed in a single shot! She remembers Sushant asking her to bring homemade food on the day of rehearsal. They worked the whole day on the dance sequence of the song and finished shooting it in just 12 hours.

Watch the full music video:

This song is special!1sttime @itsSSR n i worked 2gether.he nailed the 1shot song perfectly n only reward he wanted was food frm my home..in hindsight I shld hav fed u a little more, hugged u a lot more.thank u @CastingChhabra 4 including me inur journey.. https://t.co/2OcK9IRCFf pic.twitter.com/rzIK9pkldH — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 10, 2020

The 55-year old celeb had promised debut director Mukesh Chhabra that she will choreograph a song for his film. She found Sushant to be a brilliant and natural dancer when he came as a celebrity guest to promote his film to the reality TV show she was judging.

Co-star Sanjana Sanghi also shared the Title Track video with a heartfelt message to the viewers, asking them to celebrate the late actor’s life and his love for cinema.

The film is set to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar for subscribers as well as non-subscribers.

