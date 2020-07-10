Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s official title track was released today (July 10) on YouTube. Music Director A. R Rehman announced the release through a live stream session on the YouTube channel Sony Music India.
In the music video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen dancing to the song ‘Dil Bechara’ in front of an audience. Debut lead actress Sanjana Sanghi is also seen for a brief moment with the late actor.
Choreographer Farah Khan reminisces the shooting day of the Title Track and told in her interview that the whole song was filmed in a single shot! She remembers Sushant asking her to bring homemade food on the day of rehearsal. They worked the whole day on the dance sequence of the song and finished shooting it in just 12 hours.
This song is special!1sttime @itsSSR n i worked 2gether.he nailed the 1shot song perfectly n only reward he wanted was food frm my home..in hindsight I shld hav fed u a little more, hugged u a lot more.thank u @CastingChhabra 4 including me inur journey.. https://t.co/2OcK9IRCFf pic.twitter.com/rzIK9pkldH
— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 10, 2020
Here’s the title track of Dil Bechara. Hope you like it. https://t.co/yXJSTOFw37#SushantSinghRajput @CastingChhabra #AmitabhBhattacharya @sonymusicindia @foxstarhindi @DisneyplusHSVIP #DilBecharaTitleTrack
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 10, 2020
2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur.
The 55-year old celeb had promised debut director Mukesh Chhabra that she will choreograph a song for his film. She found Sushant to be a brilliant and natural dancer when he came as a celebrity guest to promote his film to the reality TV show she was judging.
Co-star Sanjana Sanghi also shared the Title Track video with a heartfelt message to the viewers, asking them to celebrate the late actor’s life and his love for cinema.
The film is set to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar for subscribers as well as non-subscribers.
