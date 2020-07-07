Fans have gone gaga over Sushant Singh Rajput's impactful dialogues in the film trailer of Dil Bechara. One of their favourites is where he talks about living life to the fullest.

With online video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar dropping the much-awaited trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film – ‘Dil Bechara’ – on Monday, netizens showered their love on film’s dialogues, which speaks volumes about seizing the day.

Adapted from John Green’s famous novel ‘The Fault In Our Stars,’ the heartwarming trailer has several power-packed dialogues that beautifully defines love and life. Fans of the late actor were seen going gaga over a particular scene from the trailer where Rajput delivers an important message about living the life to the fullest.

“Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain,” Rajput delivers the dialogue right in the middle of the trailer. Terming the dialogue as their “favourite,” from the flick, several social media users have posted screengrabs of the dialogue lauding Rajput for his dialogue delivery.

This Dialogue from #DilBecharaTrailer is heartbreaking when he says "Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sake par jeena kaise hai wo hum decide kar skte hai" 🙁#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/gQK2BUvDtu — Maggi (@JainMaggii) July 6, 2020

• It was all goosebumps nd tears through out the trailer. Never thought we will have to see it without u around us. It's not "SERI" for us.

• Every bit of dialogue totally opposite to his death.

• Don't forget we still have to give him justice.

• Go watch #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/1clr28MKxu — 𝕾𝖆𝖕𝖕𝚢✨🍷 (@Cursedstories1) July 6, 2020

While the trailer introduces late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a chirpy, cheerful college student, full of zeal to live life, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi’s character is introduced as a shy, and quiet girl battling cancer. As the trailer proceeds, the duo is seen drawing closer, sharing light-hearted banter before finally falling in love and deciding to live the remaining part of Sanjana’s life to the fullest.

Besides the heart-melting visuals, the trailer hints at an equally mesmerising soundtrack of the film. The trailer video of the film raked in over 10 lakh views within just 6 hours of its release and has received a positive response from netizens including Bollywood celebrities

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on the streaming platform on July 24.

