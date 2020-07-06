Sushant Singh Rajput's last film'Dil Bechara's trailer has been released. Fans have welcomed and are celebrating the chance to see him spilling magic with his acting one last time.

The trailer for the movie ‘Dil Bechaara’ has just been released by Fox Star Studios. The trailer has been warmly received by Sushant’s fans, who are anticipating the release of the movie with utmost patience. The film, to be released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, can be watched by subscribers and non-subscribers alike. The movie is adapted from John Green’s bestselling novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, which revolves around a pair of cancer affected teens in love.

The novel, published on January 10, 2012, has already had a Hollywood movie released after it with the same title and the exact same story while its Hindi counterpart has several changes to better fit the Indian setting. The trailer shows two characters falling in love with each other. As Manny is in a period of recovery, Kizie tries to put some distance between them to make sure his recovery is not hindered. However, life has something else planned out for them and their relationship deepens as the the two fly off to Paris on an adventure.

Along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, Saurav Khurana, Javed Jaffrey and Milind Gunaji. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, with A.R. Rahman as music director and the script and cast have also been handled by Mukesh Chhabra.

The film’s trailer on YouTube seems quite appealing, with humour and tragedy both mixed together. The

comment section is filled with mourning messages for Sushant Singh Rajput and them eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

