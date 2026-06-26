Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Dil Chahta Hai has become a hallmark movie of its time, almost a quarter of a century back. Now, both Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar are planning to team up again. There have been reports that the actor has now joined the untitled thriller movie project which has been produced by Excel Entertainment, marking the first movie project since their last joint venture in 2001.

As per the reports, the film produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, which is currently in the production stage, looks much darker than their previous film.

What is Saif Ali Khan’s Next Film About?

The movie is likely to be made into a thriller movie which revolves around the themes of ethics and morality of the current society.

As per the rumours, Saif Ali Khan is expected to act as a complex character whose judgment and values will be tested by moral dilemmas. Despite all the efforts being made to keep everything in the dark about the plot, the movie will have a realistic perspective.

Production Update

The movie is in the process of being developed as the screenplay has been drafted.

Although it is said that Saif Ali Khan will play the lead role in the movie, Excel Entertainment is in the process of finalising the director and female lead for the same. The movie’s scheduled shooting is estimated to start by end of 2026.

The movie title, rest of the cast, and the release date remain unannounced till now.

A Reunion 25 Years After Dil Chahta Hai

It is timely that this news is coming up now as it marks the 25th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai. Speaking about his experience of having worked alongside Farhan Akhtar before, Saif Ali Khan said he admired the director’s cool manner.

“We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly. It was like he was born to direct, with the ease with which he was on a set. There was no tension, really.”

Even though Farhan Akhtar has come on board as a producer instead of a director for the new film, it has created buzz among movie-goers who want to watch the duo team up again after many years.

Upcoming Films of Saif Ali Khan

There are several projects awaiting Saif Ali Khan besides the new yet unnamed film by Excel Entertainment.

The actor was recently seen in the show Kartavya on Netflix India, wherein he played the role of a policeman. In addition, it has been reported that he will be seen in the upcoming film Haiwaan directed by Priyadarshan along with Akshay Kumar.

Moreover, Saif has one more film by Netflix titled ‘India’s First General Elections,’ directed by Rahul Dholakia.

What to Expect

Although the movie is unnamed and is currently in its initial stages of production, the pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar after 25 years has already ensured that it is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood ventures ever. Being a psychological thriller and with the production backing of Excel Entertainment, more information is sure to be released soon.

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