Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Saif Ali Khan is officially reuniting with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment for the first time since their 2001 classic Dil Chahta Hai. Moving away from breezy comedy, Saif has signed on to headline an intense, untitled edge-of-the-seat thriller exploring morality, ethical conflict, and complex societal issues. The project is currently in the writing phase and aims to begin filming by late 2026.

Saif Ali Khan And Farhan Akhtar, Image Credits- Instagram
Saif Ali Khan And Farhan Akhtar, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 16:13 IST

Dil Chahta Hai has become a hallmark movie of its time, almost a quarter of a century back. Now, both Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar are planning to team up again. There have been reports that the actor has now joined the untitled thriller movie project which has been produced by Excel Entertainment, marking the first movie project since their last joint venture in 2001.

As per the reports, the film produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, which is currently in the production stage, looks much darker than their previous film.

You Might Be Interested In

What is Saif Ali Khan’s Next Film About?

The movie is likely to be made into a thriller movie which revolves around the themes of ethics and morality of the current society.

As per the rumours, Saif Ali Khan is expected to act as a complex character whose judgment and values will be tested by moral dilemmas. Despite all the efforts being made to keep everything in the dark about the plot, the movie will have a realistic perspective.

Production Update

The movie is in the process of being developed as the screenplay has been drafted.

Although it is said that Saif Ali Khan will play the lead role in the movie, Excel Entertainment is in the process of finalising the director and female lead for the same. The movie’s scheduled shooting is estimated to start by end of 2026.

The movie title, rest of the cast, and the release date remain unannounced till now.

A Reunion 25 Years After Dil Chahta Hai

It is timely that this news is coming up now as it marks the 25th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai. Speaking about his experience of having worked alongside Farhan Akhtar before, Saif Ali Khan said he admired the director’s cool manner.

“We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly. It was like he was born to direct, with the ease with which he was on a set. There was no tension, really.”

Even though Farhan Akhtar has come on board as a producer instead of a director for the new film, it has created buzz among movie-goers who want to watch the duo team up again after many years.

Upcoming Films of Saif Ali Khan

There are several projects awaiting Saif Ali Khan besides the new yet unnamed film by Excel Entertainment.

The actor was recently seen in the show Kartavya on Netflix India, wherein he played the role of a policeman. In addition, it has been reported that he will be seen in the upcoming film Haiwaan directed by Priyadarshan along with Akshay Kumar.

Moreover, Saif has one more film by Netflix titled ‘India’s First General Elections,’ directed by Rahul Dholakia.

What to Expect

Although the movie is unnamed and is currently in its initial stages of production, the pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar after 25 years has already ensured that it is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood ventures ever. Being a psychological thriller and with the production backing of Excel Entertainment, more information is sure to be released soon.

ALSO READ: The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More
Tags: home-hero-pos-15

RELATED News

Who Is Avantika Sundar And Her Husband Shravan Sreenivasan? Inside Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Star Studded Goa Wedding With Chiranjeevi, Trisha And More

Inside Hema Malini’s 54-Year-Old Home: What Makes the Juhu Bungalow Where Esha Deol Lives So Special?

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: Did An Astrologer Predict It Months Ago? Here’s The Truth Behind The Claim

Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: 3.5/5, Akshay Kumar Delivers Laughs In A Star-Studded Comedy Entertainer

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More
Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More
Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More
Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

QUICK LINKS