Monday, June 2, 2025
Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From June 27

The screenings of 'Umrao Jaan' will begin in select PVR INOX theatres across multiple cities starting June 27. The restored film seeks not only to preserve cinematic heritage but to rekindle the romance of Urdu poetry, classical dance, and timeless love stories.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and National Film Archive of India (NFAI) have restored Umrao Jaan in 4K resolution, bringing the cinematic classic back to theatres on June 27. Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the 1981 film will screen across select PVR INOX cinemas nationwide. Audiences can once again witness the poetic visuals, haunting melodies, and unforgettable storytelling of a film that has become a cornerstone of Indian cinema. This re-release invites a new generation to experience the lost world of 19th-century Lucknow, as seen through the eyes of a courtesan-poetess whose pain spoke in verse.

Muzaffar Ali To Launch Coffee Table Book With Film’s Re-Release

To commemorate the film’s grand return, director Muzaffar Ali will launch a limited-edition coffee table book that dives deep into the making of Umrao Jaan. The book features rare behind-the-scenes photographs, hand-drawn costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and personal anecdotes. Ali described the film as “a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb,” and praised Rekha for immortalising the character. “She lived Umrao Jaan,” he said. The coffee table book acts as both a collector’s item and a tribute to the film’s intricate craftsmanship and unforgettable performances.

Rekha Reflects On Her Timeless Role In ‘Umrao Jaan’

Rekha, the eternal enchantress of Indian cinema, delivered a career-defining performance as Umrao Jaan—a courtesan whose grace, anguish, and artistry remain etched in silver screen history. Draped in silks and soaked in poetry, Rekha didn’t just play Umrao—she became her. “Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in—she lives within me, breathes through me, even now,” Rekha said. Her portrayal won her the National Award, and her performance in Dil Cheez Kya Hai continues to mesmerize audiences. With her return to the big screen, the legend once again casts her spell—timeless, ageless, matchless.

Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ To Dazzle Theatres From June 27

The re-release of Umrao Jaan promises a visual and emotional spectacle. With its 4K restoration, audiences will rediscover the nuanced aesthetics of Muzaffar Ali’s direction, Khayyam’s music, and Rekha’s soulful performance. The screenings will begin in select PVR INOX theatres across multiple cities starting June 27. The restored film seeks not only to preserve cinematic heritage but to rekindle the romance of Urdu poetry, classical dance, and timeless love stories. With Umrao Jaan’s return, a golden chapter in Indian cinema reopens—full of tehzeeb, tragedy, and Rekha’s unforgettable allure.

