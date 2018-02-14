As a pleasant Valentine's Day surprise, filmmakers of Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer Dil Junnglee have released a brand new poster, followed by a cute Twitter banter between the duo. The tag line of the poster is, “This Valentine’s Day, Dil Hone do Junglee!!” Dil Juunglee is scheduled to hit the screens on March 9th, 2018.

To make your Valentine’s Day much more special, the filmmakers of the much-anticipated film Dil Juunglee have released a brand new poster and it is all what you would have expected. The poster features cute and bubbly Taapsee Pannu dressed in a blush pink top paired with a floral skirt reading a novel while her co-star Saqib Saleem is seen working hard at the gym. Directed by Aleya Sen, the tag line of the poster is, “This Valentine’s Day, Dil Hone do Junglee!!”Saqib Saleem shared the poster on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Yeh raha gift! Humaari film, #DilJuunglee ka naya poster! Happy #ValentinesDay Koro <3 #DilJuungleeOn9March.”

This poster was released after a cute exchange between the co-actors. When a fan asked Saqib if he has planned anything special for his co-actor, Saqib tweeted, “Tere bhai ne kuch bhaut hi special plan kiya hai! Koro ka #DilJuunglee ho jayega dekh ke!” To which Taapsee responded, “Something special on #ValentinesDay ! Jaldi batao Sumit kya hai!!!!” Saqib went ahead and tweeted, “Tere liye date plan ki hai Koro! And 6-pack bhi ready hai 😉 Ye #Valentines tere liye unforgettable rahega! <3 <3” Taapsee then cutely questioned him, “Aur gift ??????.” Aren’t the two just so adorable?

Joining the duo, the rest of the star cast are Nidhi Singh, RJ Abhilash Thapliyal, and Sristi Srivastava. Presented by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain, the film is written as well as directed by Aleya Sen and produced by Deepshika Deshmukh, Jacky Bhagnani, Mudit Jain and Mayank Jain. Film’s super-hit song ‘Nachle Na’ sung by Guru Randhawa is already the top music charts and has garnered more than 18 million views on YouTube. Dil Juunglee is slated for a release on March 9th, 2018.