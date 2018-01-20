Get ready for a fun filled Valentine's Day with Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer Dil Juunglee as it takes you on a comedic rollercoaster infused with a modern day love story. Joining the star cast is none other than TVF Permanent Roommates fame Nidhi Singh and RJ Abhilash Thapiyal. The film is slated for a release on February 16, 2018.

Bollywood superstars Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem are coming your way to transform your Valentine Day into a fun laughter ride. Dil Juunglee’s producer Jackky Bhagnani shared the official trailer of the film on his Twitter profile and tweeted, “Here is the WILD #DilJuungleeTrailer! Check out to know all the craziness and fun stored in for you in the movie!” Just within two days of the release, the trailer has managed to almost 7 million views and is totally worth it.

The film traces the oh-so-amazing transformation of Taapsee Pannu from a nerdy English counselor in the past to a diva in the future while Saqib Saleem essaying the role of Sumit is trying his best to voo her along with his buddy Prashant, also known as by RJ Abhilash Thapiyal in real life. This past-present madness is accompanied by a strong dialogue delivery and amazing screenplay. Joining the crazy madness is none other than Nidhi Singh from TVF Permanent Roommates. Dil Juunglee offers a complete entertainment package with humour infused in a modern love story.

Recently, the filmmakers have also released a party song where Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem are seen flaunting their moves to the beats of Punjabi rapper and singer Guru Randhawa. Sung by Guru Randhawa and Neeti Mohan, the song is rocking the top music charts and has already recorded more than 3 million views on YouTube. Presented by Pooja Entertainment, the film is written as well as directed by Aleya Sen and produced by Deepshika Deshmukh, Jacky Bhagnani, Mudit Jain and Mayank Jain. The film is slated for a release on February 16th, 2018.

Here is the trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer Dil Juunglee: