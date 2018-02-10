The uncertainty around the release of Bollywood films has increased manifolds. First Padmaavat, then PadMan followed by Aiyaary, Hichki, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Parmanu all have shifted from their original release dates. Joining the bandwagon is Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer Dil Junglee. The rom-com has shifted its release date from February 16, 2018, to March 9, 2018, and will now clash with four other new releases.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has really shaken the business as a good number of Bollywood films have moved their dates. PadMan and Aiyaary became the significant reasons that two or three motion pictures that were to release in February have moved their dates to coming months. However, it appears that Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer Dil Juunglee is the most recent casualty as it will bolt horns with not one but rather four other films. Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem’s motion picture was set to release on February 16, yet Aiyaary got put off to the previously mentioned date. Consequently, to keep away from the conflict with a major film, Dil Juunglee producers moved the date to March 9.We ponder whether it was a decent choice since now, it will bolt horns with four up and coming motion pictures: Hate Story 4, Daasdev, Baa Baaa Black Sheep and 3 Stories.

Hate Story is an effective establishment and the fourth portion has Urvashi Rautela. The film has just made a considerable measure of buildup and is relied upon to do well in the cinema world. Daasdev and 3 Storeys are set to have great stories, which has just snatched watchers’ consideration. Both the movies have Richa Chadha. What’s more, Baa Baaa Black Sheep is a Manish Paul movie. In the middle of these movies, Dil Juunglee is set to conflict with them and one can only wait to see what will be the outcome. Taapsee and Saqib looked astonishing in the trailer and it demonstrated that the story is an immaculate romantic comedy.