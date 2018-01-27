Jackky Bhagnani's Dil Juunglee's new song Gazab Ka hai din was released today and it is a tribute to Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. The Taapsse Pannu starrer is all set to release on February 16, 2018, making it the only Bollywood movie to come out during the Valentines week. The movie is a light-hearted comedy perfect to watch with your loved ones, as it pans the relationship between Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem.

Tanishk Bagchi, the man who has given a turn to numerous notorious 90s chartbusters has done it once more for lighthearted comedy Dil Juunglee. The music director has reproduced Gazab Ka Hai Din from 1988 superhit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The melody, initially sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, has been reproduced in the voices of Jubin Nautiyal and Prakriti Kakkar. As the tune plays, we get the opportunity to witness the maturing sentiment between Taapsee Pannu otherwise known as Koroli Nair and Saqib Saleem who presents himself as ‘James Bond’ in the trailer for the film.

You may be helped to remember an honest Juhi Chawla otherwise known as Rashmi of Romeo-Juliet sentiment Qayamat Se Qayamat Se Tak as you watch Taapsee becoming hopelessly enamoured with Saqib. The verses of the tune have been patched up by Tanishk Bagchi. The snare line of the first hit track has been held and just the antara has been given a squeeze of freshness to influence the melody to sound relatable to the youthful age.

Sharing the melody on her Twitter handle, Taapsee stated, “Come experience passionate feelings for simply like these Junglees .”

Juhi Chawla who built up her space in Bollywood with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak advanced the melody for the group of Dil Juunglee. The on-screen character shared a video on her Twitter handle where she valued the reproduced rendition of the melody and even warbled a line or two of the first track. She tweeted, “Aaj naa jaane kyun mera #DilJuunglee ho raha hai? Stay tuned to know. #GazabKaHaiDin.” Also, she shared the melody after it was discharged on Saturday and stated, “This Valentines, we should return to and rewind, here’s the excellent turn off of my most loved #GazabKaHaiDin from #DilJuunglee.”

Dil Juunglee, bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain is slated to discharge on February 16. Aside from Taapsee and Saqib, the film likewise stars Abhilash Thapliyal and Permanent Roommates star Nidhi Singh.

Here is the original version of the song from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak which starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla: