A lot changes in the transition from college life to life. Isn’t it? The new poster from Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer Dil Juunglee captures all the right emotions in this new poster. Just one look at the poster and one can immediately relate it to their own life and reminisce the changes one encounters in themselves and their relationships during that phase. While on one side one can see the duo having a gala time with their friends, the other side reflects a newfound intense chemistry between the lead pair. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the new poster on Twitter handle and tweeted, “A journey from college life to life… Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem… Check out the new poster of #DilJuunglee… Directed by Aleya Sen… 9 March 2018 release.”

Dil Juunglee offers a complete entertainment package with humour infused in a modern love story that follows a journey from college life and life. In an interview with a leading daily, Taapse revealed further details about her character and said, “I play a millionaire’s daughter who is like ‘Alice In Wonderland’ in that she has no reality check. She believes everything’s happy in her life and perfect with her world. She’s waiting for this knight in shining armour to come for her one day. I wouldn’t call her a spoilt brat, she’s more like a pampered sweetheart who lives in a bubble of her own.” She further added, “It’s these characters who make the film special.”

Presented by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain, the film is written as well as directed by Aleya Sen and produced by Deepshika Deshmukh, Jacky Bhagnani, Mudit Jain and Mayank Jain. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 9th, 2018. After the box office success of Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, Dil Juunglee will mark the first release of 2018 for Taapsee Pannu. Post Dil Junglee, the actress will also be seen in the film Soorma sharing the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. On the other hand, Saqib Saleem is currently shooting for Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

