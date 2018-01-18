Jackky Bhagnani's Dil Juunglee is a fun, quirky and energetic movie as displayed in the trailer which was released today. The Taapsse Pannu starrer is all set to release on February 16, 2018, making it the only Bollywood movie to come out during the Valentines week. The movie is a light-hearted comedy perfect to watch with your loved ones, as it pans the relationship between Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dil Juunglee is all set to release on January 16th, 2018. The fun and quirky film’s trailer was released today and the chemistry between Pannu and Saqib Saleem who portrays the role of Sumit Uppal a gym trainer and an aspiring poet is electric. Taapsee essays Koroli Nair – an English counselor, who suffers from a heartbreak and gets attract to Sumit at an English class. The trailer jumps a few years, where we see both the leads happy with their partners, but a twist arrives when both cross their paths again.

At the trailer launch of the film when Taapsee was asked if she is focusing on commercial cinema with comedy roles more than serious films, she said: “No, not really. After Judwaa 2 this is one film I am doing on a light-hearted subject before getting into my zone of power-packed performance. As long as I am enjoying this, and my audience is supporting, I am fine with balancing both kinds of cinema.” She further added, “As an actress, I wanted to do something very different from Pink, and this film came my way, so I did it. Basically, I do not want to repeat myself. That will make me and you people bored. Though this is a fun film, from my look to my character, everything is different here in this film.”

Directed by Aleya Sen and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and others, the film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Shrishti Shrivastav, and Nidhi Singh. Producer Jackky Bhagnani, who’ll also be featuring in one of the songs sung by Guru Randhawa, shared his excitement during the launch about Dil Juunglee, which is getting released during the Valentine’s Day weekend. He said, “I think we are very fortunate to have a solo release, there is no clash with any film. Being a son of a producer, I know how difficult it is to bring the audience to the theatre. So I am more than happy with the release. It makes a lot of difference because we can get more screens that help to reach a wider audience.”

Though there are no Bollywood releases slated for that week, Fifty Shades Freed, the final part of the Fifty Shades of Grey series is also set to release on Valentine’s day.